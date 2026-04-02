FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
3d

Nic, I was feeling pretty good while reading your article until you said at the end that 18% of Americans took the 2025-2026 booster! Yikes!

I guess that explains why American embalmers are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in an average of 19% of their corpses. An interesting coincidence?

By the way, last Friday I was contacted by the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association. They want me to come back again this year as a Guest Speaker at their TFDA Annual Convention on 31 May in Chattanooga to give a "White Fibrous Clot Update" presentation. I, of course, said "yes!"

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Henry Rearden13's avatar
Henry Rearden13
3d

Why are they still on the market? They should be banned. Why is the Trump / Kennedy administration approving new human, animal, and plant mRNA "vaxxines," injections, and sprays including self-amplifiying?

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