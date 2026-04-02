Pfizer Halts COVID Shot Trial Because They Can’t Find Enough Test Subjects Willing to Take Another Booster Shot
Those seeking their 6th booster are now either dead, disabled or have finally woken up to reality.
Pfizer and BioNTech have halted a large U.S. clinical trial for their updated COVID-19 booster injection because they could not find enough participants willing to take another mRNA shot.
The study, targeting healthy adults aged 50–64, required tens of thousands of participants. Despite this, enrollment failed, confirming that public demand for COVID boosters has completely collapsed.
Those seeking their 6th booster are now either dead, disabled or have finally woken up to reality.
A recent Rasmussen survey found that 56% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused large numbers of deaths.
At the same time, real-world uptake has collapsed—only about 18% of Americans received a booster during the 2025–2026 season.
The era of mass booster compliance is over.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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Nic, I was feeling pretty good while reading your article until you said at the end that 18% of Americans took the 2025-2026 booster! Yikes!
I guess that explains why American embalmers are STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in an average of 19% of their corpses. An interesting coincidence?
By the way, last Friday I was contacted by the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association. They want me to come back again this year as a Guest Speaker at their TFDA Annual Convention on 31 May in Chattanooga to give a "White Fibrous Clot Update" presentation. I, of course, said "yes!"
Why are they still on the market? They should be banned. Why is the Trump / Kennedy administration approving new human, animal, and plant mRNA "vaxxines," injections, and sprays including self-amplifiying?