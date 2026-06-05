FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Your last sentence is what writers call an understatement.

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Donna Schwartz's avatar
Donna Schwartz
5h

I would venture to say that the healthcare insurance industry is no better!! For years I have fought to obtain my RA biologic. I have insurance and I pay my co pays. I recently learned that my $6500+ biologic medication charged to my insurance could be bought without insurance for $950. All of healthcare, pharmaceutical companies are corrupt.

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