FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
2m

How about retarded dimwit? Covers more area, imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
3m

Throughout my career in human services I experienced the constant changing of words to not offend and more importantly to enact social agendas. One year the instructor told us the new term was "having mental retardation" because the condition was not immutable. I thought that guy was retarded, as most of them were.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture