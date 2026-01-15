Earlier today I announced that the McCullough Foundation has a new and improved website, and a new and improved newsletter that focuses almost exclusively on public health policies, especially as they intersect with Constitutional protections of individual liberty and medical freedom.

I am very grateful to the many readers who kindly expressed their appreciation of my writing about a range of topics on this (Focal Points) newsletter, even though I can occasionally be somewhat challenging of prevailing narratives on both sides of the political spectrum. Thank you for your kind and generous comments. I am deeply touched and encouraged.

Some readers expressed confusion about whether my announcement indicated that we are changing the focus and content of this (Focal Points) newsletter. I would like to reassure everyone that we will continue to report the same broad range of topics on the Focal Points.

I merely wanted to announce that we have updated our McCullough Foundation website & newsletter as an option for those who may be interested in a newsletter primarily focused on public health.

