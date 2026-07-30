FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Dina Goldin, Ph.D.'s avatar
Dina Goldin, Ph.D.
3hEdited

I have some other stuff I would like investigated. Like that May 2020 paper that killed HCQ based on a fake database -- who supplied the authors with that database? And the July meeting between Trump and the good doctors, about the efficacy of Ivermectin, which was cancelled by Trump's VP Mike Pence before it happened -- who was Mike getting his orders from? And Fauci's autopen pardon -- who actually did it and on whose orders?... So can we bring all those people in for questioning, too?

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William DeCat's avatar
William DeCat
3h

Now you are talking John.... I call with you:

"I call upon the U.S. Justice Department to challenge President Biden’s preposterous “preemptive pardon” and to prosecute Anthony Fauci for his crimes."

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