President Biden’s preemptive pardon of Anthony Fauci covered the period from January 1, 2014, through January 19, 2025.

NIH grant R01AI110964, titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” was submitted by Peter Daszak as PI/contact PI of EcoHealth Alliance, with Ralph Baric as a key collaborator on June 5, 2013.

The proposal was reviewed for the January 2014 Council and awarded with a Notice of Award dated May 27, 2014 (project start June 1, 2014).

The administrative pause on federal funding for certain gain-of-function research began in October 2014.

Even after the administrative pause went into effect, the funding of “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” continued. As part of their research funded by this grant, Baric et al. declared in their 2015 paper in Nature Medicine titled “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence” that they had produced a chimeric coronavirus that would infect human airway cells and produce pathogenesis in vivo.

As they wrote in the Biosafety and biosecurity clause of their paper:

Generating infectious clones of bat SARS-like CoVs; Lab Safety Plan ID: 20145741; Schedule G ID: 12279). These studies were initiated before the US Government Deliberative Process Research Funding Pause on Selected Gain-of-Function Research Involving Influenza, MERS and SARS Viruses (http://www.phe.gov/s3/dualuse/Documents/gain-of-function.pdf). This paper has been reviewed by the funding agency, the NIH. Continuation of these studies was requested, and this has been approved by the NIH

In other words, the NIH allowed them to continue doing their risky Gain-of-Function research (in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology) on the dubious grounds that they had submitted their grant proposal before the pause began. This is the equivalent of telling people that they can drive 70 mph through a school zone, provided they lived in the area and drove the road before the school was erected.

The initial 5-year award for Daszak and Baric ran from June 1, 2014, to May 31, 2019. It was renewed in 2019 (with various intermediate projected end dates such as mid-2024, late 2025, or December 2026 appearing in different records).

Funding was suspended in April/May 2020 (later treated as a suspension with conditions) and a modified/reinstated version was awarded in April 2023, with the final project end date listed as April 30, 2024.

The documentary evidence is overwhelming that Anthony Fauci:

Knew that Daszak, Baric, et al. were conducting GoF research with their colleagues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (a Chinese biosecurity lab connected with the Chinese military).

Knew that Baric et al. were creating SARS coronavirus variants capable of infecting and causing pathogenesis in humans.

Knew that the NIH continued to fund (and therefore to endorse) the research of Baric et al. even after the federal pause on GoF in October 2014.

Knew that Moderna patented the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site in 2016.

Knew that his own NIAID began collaborating with Moderna in 2016 to develop an mRNA vaccine against coronaviruses. NIAID Collaboration with Moderna Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists at NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center and the biotechnology company Moderna had collaborated for four years on mRNA vaccines for other emerging infectious diseases.

Knew (documented in his private email correspondence with eminent virologists in February 2020) that the genome SARS-CoV-2 displayed clear features of lab manipulation.

Fraudulently concealed that SARS-CoV-2 was produced in a lab by directing the publication of The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2, authored by the same virologists who had just told him in private that the virus appeared to have come from a lab.

All the above is clear documentary evidence that Anthony Fauci was a leading conspirator in perpetrating a massive crime against humanity, fraudulently concealing it, suppressing early treatment for it, and promoting the dangerous, experimental mRNA vaccine that NIAID (of which he was the director) developed with Moderna.

I call upon the U.S. Justice Department to challenge President Biden’s preposterous “preemptive pardon” and to prosecute Anthony Fauci for his crimes.

If “We the People” let this slide, we will have revealed ourselves to be the most contemptible slaves to the corrupt and tyrannical US federal government.

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