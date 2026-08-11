FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Leake's avatar
John Leake
36m

I am not trying to persuade you to believe anything, just reporting that the video images presented by the prosecutor in court and distributed to the media have been distorted.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
33m

Thank you John for continuing to cover this story. With your expertise and background, it would be wonderful to have you continue to look at this case. The ‘mountain of evidence’ that the prosecution has claimed shows that TR committed this crime is just not there. In fact, there is a “mountain of coincidences” that argue the official narrative just couldn’t be true. Baron Coleman (YouTube)has done a phenomenal job highlighting these coincidences. And of course Candace Owens continues to seek the truth in this entire charade.

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