This morning a friend sent me news reports of the underground parking garage surveillance footage of a young man that prosecutors claim is Tyler Robinson, arriving at Utah Valley University on the morning Charlie Kirk was shot.

Prosectors claims the young man in this footage then left this garage around 11 a.m., then returned a short time later wearing pants, a black top and Converse shoes.

Here are a few stills from the surveillance footage shown by prosecutors and reproduced in media reporting.

Note how the dimensions of the cars have been compressed. So have the dimensions of the young man in the footage. The following is a corrected still (just published by Candace Owens) showing the young man and the cars closer to their true proportions and dimensions.

Here is a juxtaposition of the distorted and the corrected images:

Here is a juxtaposition of the corrected image of the young man in the surveillance footage with an image known to be that of Tyler Robinson taken in the fall of 2021 and posted on his Facebook page. He was apparently so fond of maroon t-shirts that he felt compelled to wear a maroon t-shirt that matches the one he is wearing in an easily findable social media post.

The question that immediately springs to my mind is: Did Tyler Robinson’s upper body fill out and gain muscle between the fall of 2021 and Sept. 2025.?

The young man in the parking lot — in the image that is NOT distorted to compress his dimensions — appears considerably broader in the shoulders, with a thicker neck and biceps?

Based on the following image provided by the Utah State Courts in Sept. 2025, I would say it is possible he put on some bulk since the autumn of 2021.

Nevertheless, the pressing question still stands: Why did prosecutors present any heavily distorted image in court?

Finally, how can anyone be positively identified from such poor quality surveillance footage?

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