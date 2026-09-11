FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Roger's avatar
Roger
26mEdited

Absurd misdirection towards the Saudi patsies. All one has to is watch the explosion of 3 buildings brought down by 2 planes, and consider an aluminum plane penetrating 3 reinforced concrete rings of the Pentagram.

James Corbett puts out lots of really good stuff on 911 that is well-researched.

https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=911

Behind the Smoke Curtain, is a thorough look at what actually happened at the Pentagon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fvJ8nFa5Qk

This is a 3 hr video and it is worth every minute. But there is a 1.5 hr edited version on youtube also

Another 19

Another-Nineteen-Investigating-Legitimate-Suspects

You can get this book as an ebook on Amazon. It lays out the highly suspicious nature of the activities and connections of the people intimately connected with the events of 911, in the Pentagon, FAA, Air Force, Special Forces and other departments in the US Govt, including Chaney and Rumsfeld.

Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth

http://www.ae911truth.org/

If the buildings truly “collapsed” then they violated basic laws of physics

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Curtis's avatar
Curtis
15m

They also lied about the toxic dust in the aftermath, and the courts affirmed that it was perfectly fine for the government to tell tell the people that it was safe to breath even though they absolutely knew it was not. Then they're doing it with Covid, because we didn't hang them last time.

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