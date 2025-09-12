Risk of Alzheimer's Disease According to APOE Genotype
Widely Available Blood Test Gives You a "Heads Up"
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Having two parents with Alzheimer’s disease has given myself and my siblings some advanced warning to evaluate and hopefully attenuate our risks of ending up in the same condition later in life. I’ve known for years that the APOE4 gene is the “Alzheimer’s gene” and have paid attention to research in this area. For reference, the normal haplotype is APOE3/E3.
I found a recent editorial in JAMA by Reiman et al very helpful:
In accordance with population-based longitudinal data from more than 10 000 persons who were initially aged 60 to 75 years and cognitively unimpaired at study entry, lifetime risk of developing MCI or dementia by age 85 years is approximately 10% to 15% for APOE4 noncarriers, 20% to 25% for heterozygotes, and 30% to 55% for homozygotes (Qian et al).8
So for all persons concerned, I order the APOE genotype blood test. Those who are APOE4/E4 I strictly advise against any further alcohol intake and refer them to Alzheimer’s prevention research centers where baseline neurocognitive function is assessed every five years and interventions can be tested. The key is to get the genetic test and act decades before the potential onset of the illness. So ask your doctor to order this test on the next visit. It only needs to be done once during your lifetime.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Reiman EM, Ghisays V, Langbaum JB. The Risk of Alzheimer Disease in APOE4 Homozygotes. JAMA Neurol. 2025;82(9):879–880. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2025.0639
Qian J, Wolters FJ, Beiser A, Haan M, Ikram MA, Karlawish J, Langbaum JB, Neuhaus JM, Reiman EM, Roberts JS, Seshadri S, Tariot PN, Woods BM, Betensky RA, Blacker D. APOE-related risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia for prevention trials: An analysis of four cohorts. PLoS Med. 2017 Mar 21;14(3):e1002254. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1002254. PMID: 28323826; PMCID: PMC5360223.
I am in the EU. Some time ago, I asked my doctor to include a Vitamin D level in my blood test. He was surprised, but did it. Next, I asked for a HOMA-IR test…..they do NOT perform this in my country…no lab, and even the diabetes foundation here indicates that this is not done. I can only imagine my doctor’s response when I ask for an APOE test.
When my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimers many years ago and at the urging of her doctor I entered into a study in NY. They checked my blood and, thankfully, found that I didn’t have the APOE indicators. My 11 still living siblings strangely didn’t want to know so they didn’t join the study. I felt that any new research might lead to a better understanding of how it progresses in families.
Mom’s doctor had another patient who was deep into Alzheimers and awaiting death in a nursing home. That patient went out of country to get a new treatment not available here. The doctor was shocked as when he next saw the patient, he was living on his own and appeared quite happy. The treatment involved laying blood rich tissue from his abdomen onto his brain. Her doctor was trying to get approval to test it on her but she died before he could get the approval. Haven’t heard anything in the many years since. Has any progress been made on that front?
Have a great and blessed day!