By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Having two parents with Alzheimer’s disease has given myself and my siblings some advanced warning to evaluate and hopefully attenuate our risks of ending up in the same condition later in life. I’ve known for years that the APOE4 gene is the “Alzheimer’s gene” and have paid attention to research in this area. For reference, the normal haplotype is APOE3/E3.

I found a recent editorial in JAMA by Reiman et al very helpful:

In accordance with population-based longitudinal data from more than 10 000 persons who were initially aged 60 to 75 years and cognitively unimpaired at study entry, lifetime risk of developing MCI or dementia by age 85 years is approximately 10% to 15% for APOE4 noncarriers, 20% to 25% for heterozygotes, and 30% to 55% for homozygotes (Qian et al).8

So for all persons concerned, I order the APOE genotype blood test. Those who are APOE4/E4 I strictly advise against any further alcohol intake and refer them to Alzheimer’s prevention research centers where baseline neurocognitive function is assessed every five years and interventions can be tested. The key is to get the genetic test and act decades before the potential onset of the illness. So ask your doctor to order this test on the next visit. It only needs to be done once during your lifetime.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

Reiman EM, Ghisays V, Langbaum JB. The Risk of Alzheimer Disease in APOE4 Homozygotes. JAMA Neurol. 2025;82(9):879–880. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2025.0639

Qian J, Wolters FJ, Beiser A, Haan M, Ikram MA, Karlawish J, Langbaum JB, Neuhaus JM, Reiman EM, Roberts JS, Seshadri S, Tariot PN, Woods BM, Betensky RA, Blacker D. APOE-related risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia for prevention trials: An analysis of four cohorts. PLoS Med. 2017 Mar 21;14(3):e1002254. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1002254. PMID: 28323826; PMCID: PMC5360223.