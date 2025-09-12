FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

I am in the EU. Some time ago, I asked my doctor to include a Vitamin D level in my blood test. He was surprised, but did it. Next, I asked for a HOMA-IR test…..they do NOT perform this in my country…no lab, and even the diabetes foundation here indicates that this is not done. I can only imagine my doctor’s response when I ask for an APOE test.

When my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimers many years ago and at the urging of her doctor I entered into a study in NY. They checked my blood and, thankfully, found that I didn’t have the APOE indicators. My 11 still living siblings strangely didn’t want to know so they didn’t join the study. I felt that any new research might lead to a better understanding of how it progresses in families.

Mom’s doctor had another patient who was deep into Alzheimers and awaiting death in a nursing home. That patient went out of country to get a new treatment not available here. The doctor was shocked as when he next saw the patient, he was living on his own and appeared quite happy. The treatment involved laying blood rich tissue from his abdomen onto his brain. Her doctor was trying to get approval to test it on her but she died before he could get the approval. Haven’t heard anything in the many years since. Has any progress been made on that front?

Have a great and blessed day!

