FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
14h

So I guess it's a good time to live rurally in Australia, or mid-southern Africa, or very southern America somewhere...away from the mess that might be WWIII?!

I don't think it's just Europe and the United States that are being are 'run by reckless and malevolent nincompoops who don’t care in the least about their ordinary citizens.' though. I think that describes almost every country!

Perhaps we're just living at a time with too many nincompoops, some of whom are in power. Perhaps...

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Ken McLaggan's avatar
Ken McLaggan
14h

African proverb.....if you point a finger at someone, then 3 fingers are pointing back at you!

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