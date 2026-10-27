by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have engineered the building blocks of artificial life from nonliving materials in a disturbing, first-of-its-kind experiment. They call them SpudCells.

For the first time, scientists have created artificial cells that can grow, reproduce, and pass advantageous genetic traits to future generations, allowing some cells to outcompete others.

Fluorescence microscopy of an artificial SpudCell, with its lipid membrane illuminated in red.

They assembled these synthetic cells from fatty membranes, engineered DNA, ribosomes, and protein-producing enzymes. The cells contain a 90,000-base-pair DNA genome that helps them manufacture proteins, copy their genetic material, and grow by absorbing smaller, nutrient-filled bubbles.

These artificial cells can divide into daughter cells and pass their genetic material to their offspring. Researchers demonstrated five generations of DNA replication, feeding, growth, and mechanically assisted division.

Fluorescence microscopy showing a SpudCell undergoing division into two daughter cells.

The cells compete for limited resources. Those carrying an advantageous genetic variant grow faster and produce more offspring, allowing that variant to become increasingly common. In just five generations, the advantageous variant increased from 10% to 38% of the population.

Although these artificial cells still require specialized laboratory conditions to reproduce, this experiment represents a major step toward creating autonomous synthetic organisms.

Just because scientists can push the boundaries of life itself does not mean they should. Playing God comes with major consequences, and we are entering dangerous territory.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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