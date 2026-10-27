FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Greg Schaap's avatar
Greg Schaap
28m

I think this is a scientific domain best left untouched.

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Matthew Gardner's avatar
Matthew Gardner
26m

It’s eugenics. Check Project Warhound. The people Trump put in charge are highly involved in experimental projects involving man, animals and the environment. The possibilities are endless they believe.

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