HHS Secretary Kennedy just did a masterful job of putting lying CNN propagandist, Dana Bash in her place during an interview in which she claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine protected children.

The interview reminded me of the transcript of the deliberations of the FDA Advisory Committee’s meeting on October 29, 2021 to approve of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for children. As we related this infamous incident in our book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

On October 29, 2021, [the FDA] authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children five through eleven years of age (revised in June 2022 to include all children six months and older).[i] By then it had become abundantly clear from the CDC’s own data that COVID-19 illness posed virtually zero risk of hospitalization and death to young children. Indeed, I repeatedly observed children, who have a large and very active thymus, completely recover from COVID-19 infection less than forty-eight hours after the onset of symptoms.

Likewise, by the beginning of 2021, it had become abundantly clear that COVID-19 illness posed virtually zero risk to young athletes in top cardiovascular condition. Nevertheless, most college and professional leagues forced them to receive the experimental injections to participate in their sports. As a cardiologist, I found it the cruelest of ironies that, while such athletes were at the lowest risk of suffering severe COVID-19 illness, they (especially young males) were the highest risk cohort for suffering vaccine-induced myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. The first case of fatal, autopsy proven mRNA COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis was reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, August 18, 2021.[ii] This should have put a hold on the entire vaccine campaign until vaccine myocarditis was thoroughly investigated.

A few days after the FDA announced it had approved the vaccine for children, I received a report on the deliberations of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee about the decision. Attending the meeting was committee member, Dr. Eric Rubin, an adjunct professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University and editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine. As was revealed in the transcript, Rubin said the following:

This is a much tougher one, I think, than we had expected coming into it. The data show that this vaccine works and it’s pretty safe. . . . And yet, we’re worried about a side effect that we can’t measure yet, but it’s probably real. And we see a benefit that isn’t the same as it is in older age groups.[iii]

The “side effect” is myocarditis. By then, significant data had emerged that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines presented an elevated risk for young people, especially male adolescents. I was already seeing it in my clinical practice. “A benefit that isn’t the same as it is in older age groups” was Rubin’s mealy-mouthed way of saying that young people have a much lower risk of severe Covid illness. After acknowledging the myocarditis risk, Dr. Rubin made the following statement:

So, for me, I think it’s going to revolve around two questions, whether there is going to be a use for this vaccine in this age group, and then how the decision gets made within this age group. It’s a very, sort of, personal choice. If I had a child who was a transplant recipient, I would really want to be able to use a vaccine. And there are certainly kids who probably should be vaccinated. The question of how broadly to use it, though, I think is a substantial one. . . . But I do think that it’s a relatively close call . . . But we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes. That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines like the rotavirus vaccine. And I do think we should vote to approve it.[iv]

“But we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.” What kind of reasoning was this? The statement struck me as reckless bordering on criminally insane, and as I read it, I’d never been so appalled.

What could account for this monomaniacal desire for everyone, regardless of their risk profile, to get the shot? It was as though the public health agencies, medical profession, and public were in the grip of some wild enthusiasm for a new and untested technology. Often, I was struck by the thought that this mania was akin to a new religion.

[i] Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Ages 5 Through 11 Years, Pfizer Company Press Release, October 29, 2021. https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-receive-first-us-fda-emergency-use

[ii]Amanda K. Verma, Kory J. Lavine, Chieh-Yu Lin. Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination. New England Journal of Medicine, P. 1332-1333, V 385 N 14 doi:10.1056/NEJMc2109975. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2109975

[iii] Tom Kertscher. In Context: ‘Never going to learn how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it,” Politfact, November 1, 2021. https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/nov/01/context-never-going-learn-how-safe-vaccine-unless-/

[iv]Ibid.

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