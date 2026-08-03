FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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freelearner's avatar
freelearner
26m

"We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it" is the same insane idea.

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Steve Emery's avatar
Steve Emery
18mEdited

Then why did backstabber Trump give Pfizer 1.2 billion through 2027 for their deadly vaccines? Trump must be tried in a military tribunal due mass murder. We all agreed he was hoodwinked by Fauci and Birx and Albert Bouria only to give Birx a promotion to Palentir, allow the bogus pardon for Fauci to stand and do a 70 billion dollar deal with Albert Bourla after of course having his deep state goon Pam Bondi drop the charges against Pfizer. Oh and then he took a Covid booster and publicly announced it proving he’s been a kingpin of the vaccine genocide from the beginning. My wife is dead because of Operation Warpspeed and my own polls show clearly so are millions of Americans. Why don’t you do a piece on the fraudulent VAERS data base whose reporting is off by over 85% proving it is millions who have died and tens of millions injured? Donald Trump is a traitor and has betrayed his case and America and must face Capitol punishment for his crimes against humanity. All while making billions in the evil process 🤬

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