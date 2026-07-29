FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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sandy's avatar
sandy
2h

A military whistleblower was given multiple Moderna Coronavirus "vaccines" in 2015 (MRNA I believe) according to his medical records. Attorney Thomas Renz represents this whistleblower and has copies of his medical records. Fauci and a few people from the military should be asked about that.

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Allie's avatar
Allie
1hEdited

Why isn’t Baric being called to testify?

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