FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Shaul Shakked's avatar
Shaul Shakked
30m

The war against Iran is a historic victory for humanity. Had the USA chosen the Chamberlain path, a 3rd world war would have erupted. A nuclear Iran would have destroyed the Middle East, attacked Western Europe, and caused WW3. However, if the USA pushes Iran to collapse, WW3 will be avoided, and Iran will be rebuilt.

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Inisfad's avatar
Inisfad
27m

I think we have all learned to do our own research when doctors decide to get involved in politics (as in covid and safe and effective). The Iran situation is no different. I never subbed for Dr. McCullough’s view on the situation in Iran.

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