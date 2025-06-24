By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH



Recently on stage at Church 412 in Temecula, CA, I made a statement no government official figure has uttered since the onset of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign: “No healthy person should give up their life with vaccination for the theoretical protection of the population.” Heads bobbed up and down in the audience. USA Facts recently disclosed that only 70% of the US population at one time was fully vaccinated (2 mRNA shots, 1 adenoviral DNA shot) against SARS-CoV-2. So theoretical protection at best was six months for 70%. Was it worth even a single American life lost? Who decides?

State of Maine, public health message August 2, 2021

This is a central theme in our new book: Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

The word vaccine refers to various technologies for intervening in the complex biology of the body to induce immunity to various pathogens. We evaluate the most celebrated vaccines on a case-by-case basis; we do not dismiss the entire concept. Preventing any suffering, disability, and death is a worthy endeavor, and we give due consideration to vaccine protection from terrible conditions such as paralytic polio and congenital rubella syndrome. However, the value of vaccines is clearly diminished if they have side effects that cause disability and death. Therein lies the critical importance of ascertaining and weighing the benefits and the risks of vaccines, especially when they are mandated for school and job attendance.

From the very beginning of vaccinology, the major players involved were quickly caught up in bold claims, hubris, wealth, and tremendous power. When it comes to public health, this is a bad brew. The medical orthodoxy and public became accustomed to accepting vaccines based on faith, not on formal scientific hypothesis testing, analysis, and statistical inference. No wonder the COVID-19 vaccine campaign became a global atrocity. Please get your copy of our book now. It will become essential to your collection on this topic with timelines, and colorful figures you will not forget.

