FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grayhair's avatar
grayhair
3h

Give it a rest, John.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Ness's avatar
Ness
2hEdited

I laughed too. The absurdity of it. I believe he knows exactly what he's doing. I imagine him turning to his son and saying: "Watch the lefties lose it now" with a chuckle. A couple of minutes later he would hardly have given it another thought while it made the rounds on substacks and podcasts and outraged lefties losing sleep over it.

Reply
Share
5 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture