FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
6h

He is wrong. Jews are the indigenous. Arabs live in Israel with full rights of citizenship. As long as some ignore the words of those who seek to destroy all Jews, peace will prevail only when those who speak those words cease to exist.

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Carla Howell's avatar
Carla Howell
6h

How about we get the hell out of Israeli politics, stop sending them money, stop sending money to Arab countries, and have a truly noninterventionist foreign policy? I hope for peace in every country, but this isn't our fight. We shouldn't have been involved with the formation of Israel, but the fact that we were does not justify our staying in this endless, no-win, highly destructive and pricey (in $ and lives) conflict.

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