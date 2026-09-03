FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Suzy Cue's avatar
Suzy Cue
8hEdited

I’ve noticed that there is autism propaganda woven into TV shows. They’re portraying autistic persons as the most amazing, attractive, high-functioning geniuses. And trying to normalize autism. One example: the British series “Astrid”. Also many other examples, always portraying the autistic individual in this way. Of course, this all started with the film “Rain Man”. It’s probably happening with new films also, but I don’t watch any new movies any more, as they’re all crap.

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
9h

It truly is a crime.

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