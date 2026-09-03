Steve Kirsch just published an excellent essay in which he presents the results of a survey of parents whose children regressed into autism shortly after receiving multiple vaccines. Thirty percent of cases of sudden onset autism occurred on the same day shots were administered. The majority of sudden onset autism cases occurred between months 12 and 24, with a conspicuous spike at month 18. This aligns with the childhood vaccine schedule.

Despite the extremely tight temporal association, our medical establishment continues to tell parents that it’s just a coincidence. As a true crime author who has investigated cases of children and young adults disappearing and leaving their parents desperate to find out what happened to them, I find this ongoing deception campaign especially malevolent. As we wrote in our book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality:

To understand how strange and disturbing this experience is for the child’s parents, imagine that you and your spouse have a nineteen-month-old boy in excellent health. Your child is perfectly responsive to mother and father. His cognitive and social development has hit all milestones. During a single visit with his pediatrician, he receives multiple vaccines. Shortly thereafter he is struck with high fever, seizures, and severe gastrointestinal distress. You call your pediatrician, who explains that, per the CDC, “There is a small increased risk for febrile seizures after vaccination.” The pediatrician assures you the seizures will soon pass, and your baby will be fine. However, following this initial attack, your toddler becomes withdrawn and unresponsive to his mother. Instead of his characteristic bright-eyed smile, cheerful babble, and exclamations of delight, his facial affect becomes either blank, irritable, or distressed. He ceases playing interactive games and showing interest in objects that had previously grabbed his attention.

You hope his condition is a passing aberration, but it’s not. Weeks and months go by, but the cheerful and responsive toddler you knew never returns. As the child grows bigger and stronger, his condition becomes more frightening. He is easily upset at minor changes, throws tantrums, and reacts strangely to the way things look, taste, or smell. At night you and your spouse are tormented by his agonized shrieks and the thudding of his head against the headboard. You are referred to a developmental pediatrician who diagnoses your child as suffering from autism. Immediately you wonder: Why was our healthy baby suddenly afflicted with this catastrophic social and cognitive impairment? The pediatrician has no answer.

“The cause of autism remains unknown,” he says.

“What about the vaccines he got right before the trouble began?” you ask.

“We know that vaccines don’t cause autism,” the pediatrician replies.

“But you just said we don’t know what causes autism,” you say.

“We don’t know what causes autism; we just know that it isn’t caused by vaccines,” he proclaims.

Your heart sinks with the suspicion that only a moron would utter such a patent logical fallacy. And yet, upon further investigation, you learn that your pediatrician is simply parroting the public health orthodoxy on vaccines—an orthodoxy established without any comparative study of autism among vaccinated versus unvaccinated children. You observe mainstream media pundits parroting the same “safe and effective” mantra. CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, asserts on national television, “We don’t know what causes autism, but we do know it’s not caused by vaccines.”

The situation is analogous to a missing child last seen getting into a brown 1976 Pontiac Firebird. The parents go to the local police station and are told by the missing persons investigator: “We don’t know what happened to your child; we only know his disappearance is not connected with the driver of the brown 1976 Pontiac Firebird, whose identity we don’t know.”

You turn on the television and see Microsoft monopolist Bill Gates aggressively proclaiming there is no link between vaccines and autism. You wonder why Gates is widely regarded as an authority on vaccines and autism, but no explanation is forthcoming apart from the fact he has made billions investing in pharmaceutical companies that make vaccines.

You assume your predicament must be rare, but then you ask around and discover there are tens of thousands of couples who have experienced the same disaster. And yet, virtually no one in the medical science establishment will even acknowledge the connection between your child’s sudden regression shortly after receiving multiple shots. You often wonder if you are crazy or if everyone else is crazy. You seem to have entered, in the words of Rod Serling, “a middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition [that] lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge . . . an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”