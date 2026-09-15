FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Sue's avatar
Sue
2h

Hi Nicolas, do you think this would work for arthritis? I've just been told that my knee pain is due to arthritis and a torn meniscus. I've been advised to take paracetamol for pain relief but I'd rather not. Maybe I should try this. I'm not working out - just walking is painful but I've been told I must keep moving.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3m

I have a hot mug of Cacao Bliss, coconut milk and stevia. Cacao Bliss contains turmeric and i also use a couple capsules of turmeric daily.. Every morning I am out doing a non-stop walk of 10,000 steps - 5. miles without a problem...no stiffness or soreness! It takes me 100 minutes. I feel better today at 92 than I felt at 30.

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