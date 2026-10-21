FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lori's avatar
Lori
6h

Make sure it is organic tart cherry juice. Regular cherries are on the Dirty Dozen list by the EWG.

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peggb@comcast.net's avatar
peggb@comcast.net
6h

It also helps kill arthritic inflammation

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