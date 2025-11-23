FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JMacEye's avatar
JMacEye
1hEdited

Iodine deficiency is rampant in addition. Look up findings re iodine and "brain fog." "Cretinism", the defined syndrome of congenital iodine deficiency, seems nowadays to solely be discussed in terms of thyroid function, but by 1900 it was well understood that the brain directly uses iodine--relies upon it--independent of thyroid function alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ralph Lewis's avatar
Ralph Lewis
1h

“Brain-Rot.” Hyper-over-simplification …. vs OVER-specialization$ in Awake-life.

The other extreme beyond ‘brain-rot’

BOTH are related to SLEEP-DEPRIVATION’s physio-(ill)-logical brain-traumas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture