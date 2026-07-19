By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The news cycle has brought up the cyclospora protozoan outbreak for weeks but has not told us why America was so ill-prepared for another infectious disease threat.

🦠 The 2026 Cyclospora Outbreak and the Case for TMP-SMX in Every American Medicine Cabinet

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit contains the precise treatment that could have prevented hundreds of hospitalizations—and the public health establishment remains silent on why Americans weren’t better prepared.

📊 The Scale of the Disaster

As of mid-July 2026, the United States is in the grip of the worst cyclosporiasis outbreak in recent memory. The majority of cases are confirmed by multiplex GI pathogen panels like the BioFire FilmArray Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel which explicitly tests for Cyclospora cayetanensis and has replaced the old stool acid fast stain. The numbers tell the story:

Michigan alone reports over 5,000 cases and 102 hospitalizations

Ohio has logged more than 1,240 cases

Indiana: 320+ cases ; Kentucky: 190+ ; West Virginia: 139

Nationwide, the CDC acknowledges 1,644 confirmed infections across 34 states, with 94 hospitalizations—and that’s the official count, which the agency itself admits is a dramatic undercount

The source? Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce imported from central Mexico, served at Taco Bell restaurants across the Midwest and beyond. The company has admitted responsibility. The lettuce has been pulled. But for thousands of Americans now enduring explosive, watery diarrhea, crippling abdominal cramps, nausea, and low-grade fever that can persist for a month or longer, the damage is done.

Here’s what makes this outbreak particularly galling: the treatment has been known for decades, and it’s sitting right there in The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit.

💊 TMP-SMX: The Undisputed Treatment of Choice

Let’s be absolutely clear—this is not a matter of debate or alternative medicine. The CDC and every major infectious disease authority agree: trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), sold as Bactrim™, Septra™, or Cotrim™, is the treatment of choice for cyclosporiasis. Period.

The standard adult regimen is straightforward:

TMP 160 mg plus SMX 800 mg (one double-strength tablet), orally, twice daily, for 7–10 days.

That’s it. A simple, well-tolerated, generic antibiotic that has been in clinical use for over half a century. For pediatric patients, the weight-based dosing is equally well-established. The drug works by sequentially blocking two steps in the bacterial folate synthesis pathway, and against Cyclospora cayetanensis, it is remarkably effective.

The alternatives? They barely deserve the name:

Ciprofloxacin is listed as a backup option, but it’s a fluoroquinolone with a black box warning for tendon rupture and permanent nerve damage—hardly a first-line choice

Nitazoxanide shows only 71–87% efficacy, meaning roughly one in four to one in three patients won’t clear the infection

Observation and symptomatic treatment alone leaves patients suffering for weeks to over a month, with the characteristic relapsing pattern where symptoms seem to resolve only to return with a vengeance

Without TMP-SMX, a cyclospora infection is a protracted misery. With TMP-SMX, it’s typically resolved within 7–10 days. The difference isn’t subtle—it’s the difference between a brief, treatable illness and a debilitating, month-long ordeal that can land you in a hospital bed.

🏥 The Hospitalizations That Didn’t Need to Happen

Let’s do the grim arithmetic.

In Michigan, 102 people have been hospitalized. Ohio’s hospitals have absorbed an unknown but substantial fraction of its 1,240+ cases. Nationwide, the CDC counts 94 hospitalizations from just the Taco Bell-linked cluster alone—and that number is certainly an undercount given the agency’s well-documented lag in reporting.

Cyclospora hospitalizations are not typically intensive care situations for otherwise healthy adults. They’re admissions driven by severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and the inability to keep fluids down—the consequences of uncontrolled, weeks-long diarrhea that no one should have to endure in a developed nation with access to effective antibiotics.

If every household that encountered this outbreak had TMP-SMX on hand, through a Medical Emergency Kit from The Wellness Company, the hospitalization numbers would be a fraction of what they are. Here’s the logic:

Early treatment stops progression. Cyclospora doesn’t kill healthy adults, but it debilitates them. The longer the parasite colonizes the intestinal epithelium, the more severe the dehydration and nutritional depletion become. A course of TMP-SMX started within days of symptom onset nips the entire process in the bud. The diagnostic bottleneck is real. As the CDC itself admits, most US laboratories do not routinely test for Cyclospora. Healthcare providers must specifically request it. This means patients often bounce between appointments, urgent care visits, and ER trips for days or weeks before receiving the correct diagnosis—all while the parasite continues unchecked. Having the correct treatment on hand eliminates dependence on a sluggish, overburdened diagnostic infrastructure. No highly effective alternatives exist. For patients with sulfa allergies, the options are grim—observation, off-label alternatives with mediocre efficacy, or desensitization protocols that require specialist allergist involvement. For the vast majority of Americans who can tolerate sulfonamides, TMP-SMX is the only game in town.

If even half of the currently hospitalized patients had been able to self-initiate treatment upon recognizing the characteristic symptoms—explosive, watery stools; profound fatigue; low-grade fever; and the telltale waxing-and-waning pattern—we’d be looking at perhaps 20–30 hospitalizations instead of 100+. Every one of those averted admissions represents not just spared suffering, but also tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills that didn’t need to be incurred.

🎯 Why The Wellness Company’s Kit Matters

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit contains 28 tablets of TMP-SMX at 800/160 mg—enough for a full 14-day course for one adult, which is more than the standard 7–10 day regimen. That’s deliberate. In a genuine emergency where follow-up care may be uncertain, having a margin of safety matters.

The kit also includes:

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak)—for respiratory infections and traveler’s diarrhea

Doxycycline —broad-spectrum coverage including tick-borne diseases

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate —for resistant bacterial infections

Ivermectin —antiparasitic with broad utility

And several others, plus a comprehensive guidebook for safe use

The philosophy behind the kit is precisely what the cyclospora outbreak demonstrates: in a crisis, the difference between a minor illness and a medical emergency is often nothing more than having the right medication on hand at the right time.

The public health establishment spent years lecturing Americans that they shouldn’t stockpile medications, that self-treatment is dangerous, that only a board-certified physician in a clinical setting should ever dispense an antibiotic. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans are now learning the hard way that when you’re on day 12 of uncontrollable diarrhea and your local urgent care can’t figure out what’s wrong with you, having a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet stops being a “controversial” idea and starts looking like basic common sense.

🔍 The Deeper Failure

This outbreak exposes something uglier than contaminated lettuce. It exposes a system that has systematically disempowered ordinary people from managing their own health.

Consider the timeline:

The CDC stopped tracking cyclospora infections (along with seven other foodborne pathogens) on July 1, 2025 —a full year before this outbreak exploded. The agency does not treat or help patients with illness.

Testing for cyclospora is not routine. Doctors have to think to order it. Most don’t.

The FDA’s traceback investigation took weeks to identify Taylor Farms lettuce, during which time Taco Bell continued serving the contaminated product.

At no point did any federal agency suggest that Americans might want to have TMP-SMX available in case they became infected.

The entire apparatus is oriented toward reactive, centralized control rather than proactive, distributed preparedness. The Wellness Company’s model—putting prescription medications directly into the hands of informed consumers, with educational materials for safe use—represents a direct challenge to that paradigm. And the cyclospora outbreak is the proof of concept.

💡 What Should Have Happened

In a rational world, the response to a cyclospora outbreak of this magnitude would include:

Immediate public guidance on the symptoms of cyclosporiasis and the availability of early, effective treatment Streamlined access to TMP-SMX through emergency medical kits, telemedicine and emergency prescribing protocols Clear messaging that while most healthy people eventually recover without treatment, there is no reason to endure weeks of debilitating illness when a safe, generic antibiotic exists Recognition that medical preparedness at the household level is not paranoia—it’s prudence

Instead, what Americans got was a slow-motion response from agencies that had already deprioritized cyclospora surveillance, coupled with the usual hand-wringing about “appropriate antibiotic use” while hundreds of people filled hospital beds with an entirely treatable parasitic infection.

🏁 The Bottom Line

The 2026 cyclospora outbreak has sickened thousands, hospitalized over a hundred, and caused untold misery across 34 states. The lettuce is now off the market, but the outbreak isn’t over—and if history is any guide, next summer will bring another one.

Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole is the treatment of choice. Every infectious disease specialist in the country knows it. The question is whether you’ll have it when you need it, or whether you’ll be waiting in an ER at 2 AM, dehydrated and miserable, hoping someone eventually figures out what’s wrong with you.

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit puts the answer in your hands—literally. Twenty-eight tablets of the exact medication that could have prevented the vast majority of those hospitalizations. The kit isn’t a substitute for medical judgment, but it’s a hell of a lot better than the alternative: trusting that the system will catch up before the parasite does.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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