By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the course of nearly forty years, I have examined thousands of men as they age. In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the use of injectable testosterone in adult men. In my office, I can easily see that testosterone users have a predictable and substantial reduction in testicular mass—oftentimes to the size of small marbles. AlterAI assisted with this review.

🧬 Indications for Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has become increasingly common among men suffering from hypogonadism or nonspecific symptoms associated with declining androgen levels, such as fatigue, low libido, and depressed mood. While exogenous testosterone can restore serum concentrations and improve quality of life and muscle mass, it also carries the potential for significant adverse effects when used chronically, the most notable being testicular atrophy arising from suppression of the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal (HPG) axis.

🔄 Endocrine Mechanism Behind Testicular Atrophy

Under normal physiological circumstances, the hypothalamus secretes gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), stimulating the anterior pituitary to release luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). LH acts on Leydig cells within the testes to produce testosterone, while FSH supports Sertoli cell function and spermatogenesis. When exogenous testosterone is introduced into the system—either via injection, transdermal patch, or gel—a strong negative feedback loop suppresses GnRH, LH, and FSH secretion.

This suppression leads to a dramatic reduction in intratesticular testosterone levels, which are normally far higher than systemic serum levels. Because spermatogenesis and testicular trophic maintenance rely on high local concentrations of testosterone, the testes begin to lose structural integrity. Reduced LH stimulation causes Leydig cell shrinkage and apoptosis, while suppressed FSH undermines Sertoli cell activity. The result manifests as testicular atrophy—a visible and palpable reduction in testicular size—often accompanied by infertility, decreased sperm count, and diminished sense of masculinity during intimate encounters.

⚠️ Physiological and Clinical Consequences

Decreased Sperm Production and Infertility

With chronic suppression of LH and FSH, spermatogenesis slows dramatically. Some studies report azoospermia within six months of continuous TRT use. Recovery of fertility after cessation is possible but may require months to years, depending on the duration of use and baseline testicular health. Leydig and Sertoli Cell Degeneration

Chronic lack of trophic stimulation results in Leydig cell atrophy, impaired steroidogenesis, and reduced testicular volume. Sertoli cell inactivity also compromises seminiferous tubule integrity. Over time, this degeneration may become partially irreversible. Endocrine Dependence

Patients on long-term TRT frequently develop functional secondary hypogonadism—the inability of the HPG axis to resume endogenous testosterone production after cessation. Psychological and Sexual Side Effects

Although many men initially experience improved mood and libido, prolonged TRT combined with testicular atrophy and infertility can provoke psychological distress, particularly in men who value their body image and fertility.

🧠 Long-Term Risks of Suppressed Endogenous Testosterone Production

When the body becomes reliant on exogenous testosterone, several secondary risks emerge due to the shutdown of intrinsic hormonal circuitry:

Irreversible Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism

If therapy continues for multiple years, the pituitary’s capacity to produce LH and FSH can decline to the point of dysfunction and dependence on synthetic testosterone injections. Abrupt discontinuation of TRT in may lead to even worse than baseline fatigue, erectile dysfunction, and muscle loss. Fertility Loss

Some men never recover normal sperm counts after long-term therapy. Assisted reproductive technologies or post-cycle therapies (e.g., human chorionic gonadotropin [hCG] and selective estrogen receptor modulators [SERMs]) are sometimes required to restart spermatogenesis.

💊 Mitigation and Treatment Approaches

Clinicians sometimes employ hCG co-administration during TRT to mimic LH stimulation of the testes, preserving testicular volume and spermatogenesis. Alternatively, cycling off TRT under supervision with clomiphene citrate or tamoxifen can stimulate endogenous gonadotropin release. However, these approaches are often inconsistent due to individual variability and the lack of institutional research on long-term recovery strategies.

A more holistic route—focusing on natural restoration of testicular function and endogenous testosterone through regular use of MARS from The Wellness Company is a reasonable approach to either avoid synthetic testosterone shots altogether or to assist the man struggling with TRT.

🩺 Conclusion

Testicular atrophy is not merely a cosmetic side effect of testosterone therapy—it is a clear physiological indicator of systemic endocrine suppression. TRT use must be carefully weighed against the potential for shrinking testicles and waning fertility. As dependence on exogenous hormones deepens over time, recovery of the body’s natural production becomes uncertain, and in some cases, impossible. Transparent counseling, examination of the testes, and use of natural botanicals to preserve volume and function should be considered.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

📚 References