FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marmie's avatar
Marmie
2h

I have a question for either you or Dr McCullough. I have only heard positive or neutral information on DMSO from doctors (Dr Mercola being one positive!) and patients alike, until today in this article https://open.substack.com/pub/medicinegirl/p/disastorous-dmso?r=pfs0m&utm_medium=ios.

Do you have an opinion on its safety and effectiveness?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
DM Brown's avatar
DM Brown
1h

Midwest Doctor has a slew on info on DMSO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture