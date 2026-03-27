FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
31m

Islamophobia is a very successful victimhood co-option of European Holocaust guilt anti Semitism and White Guilt over slavery instituted by Queen Elizabeth I in British Americas colonies for profit$.

Thou Shalt not insult Muslims with Thy Islamophobia by having dawgs as pets. Or celebrating Easter with Easter Eggs. Per Cads~Bury, they shalt henceforth be know as Cadbury Greeting Eggs. By proclamation of Thy King and High Anglican Priest.

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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
33m

History is written by the victors. The victors since at least Waterloo have been the International Bankers. Our "history" is a story to fool and soothe us into a more complete servitude to these banking ghouls and criminals.

In my lifetime I've never seen more awareness, criticism and open discussions about this situation we suffer than today. This is actually a great start. My hope is that we'll find a way to demolish this situation and move ourselves and the world to a much better place.

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