This morning I saw an essay (“Was It Something I Said?”) authored by the “Third Way” think tank in Washington D.C., advising Democrats to ditch what George Orwell called “Newsspeak”—that is, abstract vocabulary formulated to obscure reality, limit critical thinking, and impose ideological conformity.

Channeling the ghost of Ambrose Bierce, author of the satirical Devil’s Dictionary, published in 1911, I hereby publish The Democrat Devil’s Dictionary of words that the Third Way advises Democrats to ditch as soon as possible.

Privilege: That which is conferred to Americans who act like civilized people, refrain from committing violent crime, learn to read and write, and speak standard American English.

Triggering: The act of making childish, self-absorbed, and ideologically possessed people uncomfortable by speaking the plain truth.

Safe Space: A place in which childish, self-absorbed, and ideologically possessed people are insulated from those who speak the plain truth.

Body shaming: The act of speaking the plain truth about the morbidly obese—namely, that they are morbidly obese, are generally regarded with revulsion, resented in coach class for spilling into their neighbors’s seats, and doomed to suffer from catastrophic chronic diseases if they don’t slim down.

Subverting norms: Acting like a pervert and exhibitionist who oversteps the personal boundaries of reasonable adults who make a distinction between the public and private spheres. “Subverting norms” if often performed by adults who have a predatory sexual interest in minors.

Systems of oppression: An ill-defined term borrowed from the Marxist lexicon by virtue-signaling academics of middling intelligence to avoid discussing the real and obvious causes of most social and economic inequality.

Cultural appropriation: The act of recognizing that certain cultures at certain times in history have made discoveries, articulated ideas, created art, and developed customs that are admirable and worthy of emulating.

Birthing person/inseminated person: A term used by deranged weirdos to mean a woman who has conceived a baby.

Chest feeding: A term used by deranged weirdos to describe a woman breastfeeding her infant.

Cisgender: A term used by deranged weirdos to describe a biological male or female.

Heteronormative: A term used by deranged weirdos to describe normal sexual desire between men and women.

Patriarchy: A pejorative term for a society that has harnessed the competence of its male members to develop agriculture, infrastructure, and everything else that shields humanity from the natural elements. The next time you need a plumber, AC repairman during a heat wave, or an aircraft mechanic when you are stuck on the tarmac, please take a moment to thank “the patriarchy.”

