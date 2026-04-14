FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
2h

Powerful article, thank you. I heard a definition for humility - 'A clear recognition of what & who I am, followed by an attempt to become what I could be' - uncovering my dark (shady) side has been painful but is the ticket in to self-awareness, self-love & self-forgiveness. Projection is an attempt to seek relief from my own shortcomings by projecting them on to others. Grateful to be aware & awake. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us to continue to help ourselves ...

Reply
Share
3 replies
David Snell's avatar
David Snell
2h

John,

A very good write. Thank you.

You are helping me to be more of a critical thinker. I believe we all need to think more and process more.

We have so much evil in our world.

What is creating all this evil that has been set loose in our world?

David

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture