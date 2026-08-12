FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
43m

Rev. Fred Phelps famously described the US as a "fag nation" and rampant effeminate homosexuality certainly does seem to be the norm among the males, far more than in other countries. But transgenderism is where the US really stands out from other countries. Prominent transgender Republicans such as Caitlin/Bruce Jenner have helped make the US the world leader in putting biological.males into women's sports and rest rooms.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vivian K's avatar
Vivian K
17m

Camille Paglia said 10+ years ago that these phenomena are the signs of a nation in decline / one that no longer knows what it is or stands for. The question is: which came first? Is it that the west was declining already, or did these ideas get 'dropped into the ether' to cause or amplify that decline? Clearly, there are some very powerful people who are doing everything they can: geo engineering, GM mosquitoes, va><ines, bankrupting the nation one big city at a time... all to decelerate the West's ability to succeed or find its way out of the mess it's in.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture