FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mike McAdams's avatar
Mike McAdams
22m

It will not het any better.

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
7m

You recently wrote that foreign wars were indefensible. Yet, here you dream fondly of gallant soldiers who fight to retain foreign colonies. Fondness for "fightning"? Isn't that a vile thing? Isn't war a bad thing any which way you cut it? If Trump were Spanish and lived 600 yrs ago, would you be fond of his conquest of nuclear threats?

Which is it? Based upon the response, your question may more accurately be answered.

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