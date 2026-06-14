FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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OffgridRN's avatar
OffgridRN
23mEdited

You always write fantastic interesting and informative articles Dr. M. I love the trend towards less drunk driving and the alternative drinks that are herbal and a positive for the nervous system. They are exponentially better than the alcohol or big pharma deceptive options.

Thanks for the great articles, the citations to read more, and for all the hard work you do at the McCullough Foundation. 🙏🥰✝️

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earl's avatar
earl
1h

The Pique life stuff looks interesting with the sexy marketing and all, but aren't we trying to get away from chemical substitutes and eat/drink 'real food'?

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