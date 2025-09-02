In his Farewell Address of September 19, 1796, President Washington warned:

Our detached and distant situation invites and enables us to pursue a different course. If we remain one people, under an efficient government, the period is not far off when we may defy material injury from external annoyance; when we may take such an attitude as will cause the neutrality we may at any time resolve upon to be scrupulously respected; when belligerent nations, under the impossibility of making acquisitions upon us, will not lightly hazard the giving us provocation; when we may choose peace or war, as our interest, guided by justice, shall counsel. Why forego the advantages of so peculiar a situation? Why quit our own to stand upon foreign ground? Why, by interweaving our destiny with that of any part of Europe, entangle our peace and prosperity in the toils of European ambition, rivalship, interest, humor, or caprice?

Why indeed? I was reminded of this sage advice from the “Father of His Country” when I listened to the following conversation between Tucker Carlson and Scott Horton, director of the Libertarian Institute.

The story that Horton tells suggests that the men who call the shots abroad are to foreign policy what Inspector Jacques Clouseau is to criminal investigations.

I’ve been reading history for forty years, and I’ve never heard such a woeful tale of bumbling schemers—as inept and capricious as they are ruthless and mendacious. Most salient is that fact that—apart from bloated government agencies, think tanks, and weapons manufacturers—U.S. foreign policy does NOTHING to serve the American people. On the contrary, the fruits of U.S. foreign policy have been passionate enmity abroad against the American people.

