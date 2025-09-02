The Greatest Mess: U.S. Foreign Policy
George Washington warned about the dangers of taking sides abroad. He would be astonished at the caprice, venality, confusion, immorality, mendacity, and sheer stupidity of U.S. foreign policy.
In his Farewell Address of September 19, 1796, President Washington warned:
Our detached and distant situation invites and enables us to pursue a different course. If we remain one people, under an efficient government, the period is not far off when we may defy material injury from external annoyance; when we may take such an attitude as will cause the neutrality we may at any time resolve upon to be scrupulously respected; when belligerent nations, under the impossibility of making acquisitions upon us, will not lightly hazard the giving us provocation; when we may choose peace or war, as our interest, guided by justice, shall counsel.
Why forego the advantages of so peculiar a situation? Why quit our own to stand upon foreign ground? Why, by interweaving our destiny with that of any part of Europe, entangle our peace and prosperity in the toils of European ambition, rivalship, interest, humor, or caprice?
Why indeed? I was reminded of this sage advice from the “Father of His Country” when I listened to the following conversation between Tucker Carlson and Scott Horton, director of the Libertarian Institute.
The story that Horton tells suggests that the men who call the shots abroad are to foreign policy what Inspector Jacques Clouseau is to criminal investigations.
I’ve been reading history for forty years, and I’ve never heard such a woeful tale of bumbling schemers—as inept and capricious as they are ruthless and mendacious. Most salient is that fact that—apart from bloated government agencies, think tanks, and weapons manufacturers—U.S. foreign policy does NOTHING to serve the American people. On the contrary, the fruits of U.S. foreign policy have been passionate enmity abroad against the American people.
All US foreign policy benefits Israel otherwise it would not be allowed to happen.
#AIPAC
Bill Blum wrote about the YANKS stirring trouble between UKRAINE and RUSSIA and that was in 2014! I kept part of the message as thought it should not be forgotten or history to be re-written!? An Italian writer also wrote on the subject---both follow!
How many died between 2014 and 2021!?!?--
----------Giulietto Chiesa, an Italian journalist since 2014 too, was talking about West intervention and the coup probably organised by the US. He also added that Ukraine is where War World Three could start (or started).
Bill Blum----So why are you and others like you in mainstream media creating the same mentality that started the First World War (and the Cold War)?…….That is, demonizing Putin and Russia instead of showing the history and motivation of Western invasion and interference in Ukraine. Then ask why NATO even exists in a post Cold War world.------------------Late Bill Blum wrote a book called the ROGUE STATE. He had worked for USA government but left and became a writer etc!?!?
Live and let live is what I go by and if you want to fly a flag or have one posted on social media fair enough. Should it be the UKRAINE FLAG you are signaling that you support NAZI EVIL and all sorts of corruption including sex trafficking etc!?