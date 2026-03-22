FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Gina's avatar
Gina
2h

Appreciate your writings of perspective related to recent and present political decisions and global events. While I agree with most, confused at some, at least the writings provoke thinking and research.

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Sheila "Spiral Sister" Murrey's avatar
Sheila "Spiral Sister" Murrey
1h

I find much wisdom in this. Shared.

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