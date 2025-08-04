An old English friend in her early forties called me a few days ago and reported that, back in June, a painful mass was detected in her abdomen. Based on scans, her doctors at a London hospital suspect cancer.

On the bright side, they believe that performing an excisional biopsy would be a very quick and easy day surgery. However, the trouble is, it’s not clear when they will be able to schedule her surgery. The current talk is in September — that is, over two months after the suspicious mass was detected.

She asked me what I would do, and I told her that I would immediately find a surgeon to remove the mass ASAP and pay him cash on the barrel if necessary.

Like most medical knuckleheads at major hospitals today, it seems that few if any doctors at UK hospitals are acknowledging the signs that so-called turbo cancer is real, and that the phenomenon has become alarmingly common in recent years.

We strongly suspect—as does the renowned cancer surgeon Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong—that the mRNA COVID-19 shots may have impaired the immune system’s tumor suppression capability. This would explain the sudden appearance of rapidly growing tumors in young people.

In my extended social circle of people in their fifties, I currently have five friends who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

If you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to check out his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

If you live in the UK and are afflicted with what appears to be a tumor that appeared out of nowhere, you probably don’t have time to dither around with the NHS and it’s dilatory scheduling. The tumor may be growing far more rapidly than your doctors appreciate and may therefore metastasize before treatment commences.

As we relate in our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, already in the early summer of 2020, we perceived Operation Warp Speed and its mRNA vaccines to be a gigantic, reckless gamble with the health of humanity.

In August 2020, my coauthor, Dr. Peter McCullough, published an op-ed in The Hill titled “The Great Gamble of the COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program.”

Of special concern to us was the use of synthetic Messenger RNA to induce the body to produce a foreign spike protein. As we characterized this grand experiment in our new book:

Here it is worth recalling the archetypal “Scientist Playing God” whose lin- eage traces back to Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus about a Swiss German doctor named Victor Frankenstein who applies his understanding of chemistry and electricity to create a living creature out of the dead. While this aspiration sounded interesting in theory, Frankenstein’s creation is monstrous, and when he is rejected by society, he becomes a vengeful serial killer. Already in 1818, Shelley intuitively understood that no matter how clever a scientist may be, he cannot mimic nature with accuracy. Nowadays we often see examples of this in older men and women who have undergone cosmetic surgery. Even the most skilled of plastic surgeons cannot mimic the bloom of youth that only nature can bestow. An apt example of the “Scientist Playing God” is the already mentioned Eldon Tyrrell in the 1982 science fiction film, Blade Runner. Risa Peoples, the daughter of screenwriter David Webb Peoples, was studying microbiology and taught her father about DNA replication. Tyrrell, whom the lead android playfully calls “Maker” and “Father,” references this in his explanation of how the lead android, Roy Batty, was created. The code of life consists of the trinity of replication, transcription, and translation. Replication creates identical DNA strands; transcription converts DNA into messenger RNA (mRNA); translation decodes mRNA into amino acids, forming proteins essential for life functions. While this is an endlessly fascinating field, the practical applications of it are still in their infancy. Anyone who claims that all potential outcomes of this experiment were understood is either delusional or lying or both.

Evidence is mounting that our misgivings were correct. Cancer, which seems to emerge from something going wrong in the trinity of replication, transcription, and translation of the DNA code of life, may have been promoted by the mRNA shots. If this proves to be the case, humanity is in for a hell of a lot of trouble.

Share