Timothy Winey
The National Homicide Service is designed exactly as intended.

Ruth Gordon
When you encounter someone who still denies that mRNA is a problem ask them these two questions: How do you shut off the production of mRNA once the body starts making it? The answer you get will be either "it shuts itself off", "you don't need to" or "I don't know".

Regardless of the answer you then ask the follow-up, "What happens if it doesn't shut off and the body keeps making spike protein for a very long time?"

The answers aren't important. You aren't looking for a debate. You simply need to place the idea into skeptics' heads that the possibility of a problem is real. They should ask questions.

Now, from what I've seen the hard-core, cognitively dissonanced (hey, if "dissed" can make it into the dictionary...) will invent any number of ways to cope ("the body just destroys it, no problem" or "the cells that make it die off very quickly" or whatever pharma talking point they've scooped up this week). In many ways, society was already in a lot of trouble far before America unleashed the lab-grown covid and its population-reducing cancer reagent clot shot onto the general public.

