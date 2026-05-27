FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
28m

Regardless of whether this anti-viral is effective or not, an mRNA "vaccine"/booster should never be an option. These often damaging/lethal products should have been taken off the market years ago, as Dr. McCullough himself has said numerous times. Our bodies are NOT supposed to be producing a foreign protein!

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AMV's avatar
AMV
31m

I will see how it works and after 10 years I “might” consider it. I do not trust clinical trial evaluations any more. They are slanted and we really don’t know the truth of how they are performed and what their methods prove. So many times we are lied to. Very skeptical.

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