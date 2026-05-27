By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Will governments ever move away from unsafe, ineffective, and unpopular COVID-19 boosters? Japan has been ahead of other countries on novel antiviral drugs.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Xocova (ensitrelvir) in a few distinct regulatory phases:

November 22, 2022 (Emergency Approval): Xocova initially received emergency regulatory approval for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, making it the first homegrown antiviral pill to clear Japan’s newly established emergency pathway.

March 5, 2024 (Standard Full Approval): It transitioned to standard full approval for COVID-19 treatment after the completion of additional clinical reviews.

March 23, 2026 (Supplemental Indication Approval): Most recently, Japan approved an expanded indication for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), allowing the drug to be used as a preventive measure for individuals who have been exposed to a household member with COVID-19. This milestone also expanded the approved treatment dosage to include pediatric patients aged 6 and older.

📋 SCORPIO-PEP Trial

Hayden et al. (2026) conducted a phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial (2023-2024) evaluating ensitrelvir (Shionogi’s oral 3CL protease inhibitor, brand name Xocova) for postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) against Covid-19 in household contacts, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Hayden FG, et al. Ensitrelvir for Covid-19 Postexposure Prophylaxis in Household Contacts. N Engl J Med 2026;394:1905-1915.

Study Design

Household contacts of a symptomatic, PCR-confirmed index case were randomized 1:1 to receive either ensitrelvir 125 mg or placebo once daily for 5 days, initiated within 72 hours of the index case’s symptom onset.

Key Results

Primary endpoint met : Ensitrelvir significantly dropped (67% reduction) the proportion of participants who developed symptomatic PCR-confirmed COVID-19 through day 10 compared to placebo. Incidence was lower in the ensitrelvir group than in the placebo group (2.9% vs. 9.0%; risk ratio, 0.33; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.22 to 0.49; P<0.001).

The risk reduction was observed across subgroups including age, vaccination status, and time from exposure to first dose

Safety profile: Adverse events ~15% were comparable between groups, mostly mild to moderate, with no deaths attributed to the drug

Mechanism

Ensitrelvir inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro/3CLpro), blocking viral replication. Unlike Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir), ensitrelvir does not require ritonavir boosting, eliminating CYP3A4 drug-drug interaction concerns — a major advantage for patients on common medications like statins, anticoagulants, and immunosuppressants.

💊 Why Ensitrelvir PEP Beats a Booster for Prevention

A mRNA booster’s mechanism is immunological priming — it takes 7–14 days to generate meaningful antibody responses, leaving a gaping window of vulnerability immediately after exposure. Boosters are always outdated for an extinct strain when they are released. They do not have large, conclusive clinical trial data supporting their use.

Ensitrelvir provides exactly that: direct, immediate viral suppression at the replication level. The drug starts working within hours of the first dose, hitting the protease enzyme that the virus needs to replicate — no waiting for B-cells to ramp up, no reliance on the host’s immune competence (which varies wildly by age, comorbidities, and prior exposure history). This is the difference between posting a security guard at the entrance versus mailing him a workout plan that arrives next week.

Furthermore, boosters — particularly the mRNA products — have demonstrated waning effectiveness against infection within months, and their ability to block severe disease has been consistently overstated. A prophylactic antiviral doesn’t care about variant drift in spike protein epitopes; the 3CL protease is highly conserved across coronaviruses, making resistance far less likely than with booster shots.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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