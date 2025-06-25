FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAM on the beach's avatar
DAM on the beach
4h

Agree Mr Leake. Well presented.

However there is compelling evidence of the harm of pasteurization, particularly today’s UHT (ultra high temperature) techniques.

Anyone interested in the studies can find data at westonaprice.org.

In particular the commercial baby formulas by Nestle and Ross (Pfizer) are laden with soy, seed oils and sugars. These ingredients are inferior and potentially harmful for optimal infant development.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
4h

There's an important exception to the principle that full health can be attained through eating natural food, or indeed any kind of food.

It is not yet widely enough known, but the immune system can only function properly with at least 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L = 1 part in 20,000,000 by mass) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D. This is 2.5 times the 20 ng/mL which governments and many doctors accept as healthy - but that is only sufficient to supply the kidneys for the role they play in regulating calcium-phosphate-bone metabolism.

Vitamin D is found only in very small amounts in a few foods - including those which are fortified with vitamin D3 cholecalciferol or the less effective, artificial, vitamin D2 ergocalciferol. Please see the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.

Sufficient vitamin D3 for 50 ng/mL circulationg 25-hydroxyvitamin D can be generated in the skin, by the action of short-wavelength, high energy per excited electron, ultraviolet B light ca. 297 nanometres. However, such light always damages DNA. The amount required for good immune system health would significantly raise the risk of cancer.

The above page includes bodyweight and obesity status based recommendations from New Jersey based Professor of Medicine on how much vitamin D3 to supplement, on average, per day to attain at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D. For 70 kg 154 lb body weight without obesity, this is about 125 micrograms a day, AKA 5000 IU. This sounds like a lot, but it is a gram every 22 years, and pharma-grade vitamin D3 costs about USD$2.50 a gram ex-factory.

The most important priority for proper vitamin D3 supplementation is women of childbearing age, since, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, their babes-to-be's brains are building themselves, and they evidently need a good supply of 25-hydroxyvitamin D to do this properly. Regarding low circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D being a huge risk factor (in pregnancy and early childhood) of preeclampsia, pre-term birth, mental retardation, ADHD and autism: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.2. Regarding dementia, Parkinson's disease, neurodegeneration https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.3.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture