FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Inisfad's avatar
Inisfad
32m

Aha!!! We now know where John Leake gets his political opinion. Tucker Carlson. Who else do you know who has been spewing about ‘Christian Zionists’???? The veil has slipped.

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Julie's avatar
Julie
17m

I miss civility too. Sadly, not everyone responds to it.

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