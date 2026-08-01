To understand just how twisted the American medical mind has become in recent years, check out the 2023 paper Gender-Affirming Mastectomy Trends and Surgical Outcomes in Adolescents by a team at the University of California San Francisco who documented “gender-affirming mastectomies” performed in their medical system.

Gender-affirming mastectomies performed from January 1, 2013 - July 31, 2020 in adolescents 12-17 years of age at the time of referral were identified. The incidence of gender-affirming mastectomy was calculated by dividing the number of patients undergoing these procedures by the number of adolescents assigned female at birth ages 12-17 within our system at the beginning of each year and amount of follow-up time within that year. … The incidence of gender-affirming mastectomy increased 13-fold (3.7 to 47.7 per 100,000 person-years) during the study period. Of the 209 patients who underwent surgery, the median age at referral was 16 years (range 12-17) and the most common technique was double-incision (85%).

What kind of a pervert would put 12-17 year-old girls under general anesthesia and cut off their healthy breasts? How is this even legal?

The same twisted medical establishment that pushed the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine promoted this butchery of children. As many readers have told me, Chapter 21: Transgender is the most disturbing section of my new book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, in which I present a history (going back to ancient Rome) of this especially irrational obsession.

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