The Strange Rise of Men Who Fantasize About Being Women
The same medical complex that pushed the COVID-19 vaccine also promoted grown men masquerading as women and the satanic butchery of children.
To understand just how twisted the American medical mind has become in recent years, check out the 2023 paper Gender-Affirming Mastectomy Trends and Surgical Outcomes in Adolescents by a team at the University of California San Francisco who documented “gender-affirming mastectomies” performed in their medical system.
Gender-affirming mastectomies performed from January 1, 2013 - July 31, 2020 in adolescents 12-17 years of age at the time of referral were identified. The incidence of gender-affirming mastectomy was calculated by dividing the number of patients undergoing these procedures by the number of adolescents assigned female at birth ages 12-17 within our system at the beginning of each year and amount of follow-up time within that year. …
The incidence of gender-affirming mastectomy increased 13-fold (3.7 to 47.7 per 100,000 person-years) during the study period. Of the 209 patients who underwent surgery, the median age at referral was 16 years (range 12-17) and the most common technique was double-incision (85%).
What kind of a pervert would put 12-17 year-old girls under general anesthesia and cut off their healthy breasts? How is this even legal?
The same twisted medical establishment that pushed the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine promoted this butchery of children. As many readers have told me, Chapter 21: Transgender is the most disturbing section of my new book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, in which I present a history (going back to ancient Rome) of this especially irrational obsession.
I read that autogynaphelia - men turned on by impersonating/being women, had a prevalence in military or very masculine men (Bruce Jenner would fit that) So it seems the more masculine the more they go full circle to the extreme of wanting to turn themselves on. I’m so confused!
😁I have been wondering why it is “affirming” care. 🙄🫤