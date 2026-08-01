FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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URsomoney's avatar
URsomoney
just now

I read that autogynaphelia - men turned on by impersonating/being women, had a prevalence in military or very masculine men (Bruce Jenner would fit that) So it seems the more masculine the more they go full circle to the extreme of wanting to turn themselves on. I’m so confused!

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Lynn Klein's avatar
Lynn Klein
1m

😁I have been wondering why it is “affirming” care. 🙄🫤

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