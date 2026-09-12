FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
1h

Your spot on. This is why we should have never allowed BiBi to lie Trump into this disastrous decision. The Neo Cons all lined up and cheered him on because none of them have any actual morals The Military said sure we can blow things up. But that’s all they can do. Tucker and Charlie Kirk both told Trump not too and he ignored their wise advice. Trumps fatal weakness is not have the ability to ever admit he fucked up. Let’s pray he avoids the temptation to use Nuclear weapons

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
1hEdited

While serving in the US Army, first as an enlisted man and later a junior officer, a variety of realities became clear. First, DC is infested with cloistered, power lusting fools. Second, most of the higher ups in the military are hopelessly institutionalized and concerned with little more than their career. In other words, they don't really think they just conform to institutional forces and they are dreadfully selfish.

Once one understands these realities the idiotic military conflicts DC engages in come as no surprise, nor does their failure. I feel very sorry for the naive youngsters who get sucked into DC's lethal military vortex (I was one of them). Stay away...far away. Go challenge yourself by climbing a mountain or sailing across an ocean instead.

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