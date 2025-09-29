Senator Rand Paul’s book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, is not only a masterpiece of investigative scholarship; it’s also story of biblical proportions. As a forensic document, it presents a pile of evidence to support the following claims inscribed on the book’s dust jacket.

The COVID virus has every sign of having been genetically engineered as part of gain-of-function research.

E-mail evidence confirms that U.S. officials were aware from Day One of signs that pointed to a gain-of-function origin of the COVID virus, which they acted to obscure.

Government scientist denied a perfectly obvious explanation for the virus a leak from the lab in Wuhan China, where a US agency was funding what any reasonable person would call gain-of-function research.

Dr. Fauci and his colleagues ruthlessly attacked the highly qualified scientist who disputed their preferred narrative and who threatened to reveal the truth about the pandemic.

Taxpayer dollars for that research were deceptively funneled to Wuhan without the required regulatory review.

Fauci and his scientific yes-men knew from day one about Covid’s origin and tried to cover it up.

In addition to its forensic quality, the book is a fascinating story of the greatest organized crime in history. Especially astonishing is how many people were involved in trying to conceal the reality of the virus’s lab origin. Their willingness to lie about it in the most crass way—and even to write phony “scientific" papers about it—is shocking to behold. Also remarkable was the mainstream media’s willingness to enforce the “natural origin” story, even though there is nothing about the virus and the circumstances of its emergence that are consistent with natural evolution.

Dr. Rand Paul was a practicing ophthalmologist for many years before his election to the Senate in 2010. In 2020, he was virtually alone on Capitol Hill when he began to question Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assertions about COVID-19.

Fauci was quickly anointed as the nation’s supreme medical authority and the incarnation of science. Questioning him brought Senator Paul into conflict with a formidable array of goons on both sides of the aisle and in the mainstream media.

His effort to expose the pandemic’s true criminal origin reminds me of the adventures of the Roman lawyer and consul, Marcus Tullius Cicero. In 63 BC, Cicero, uncovered a plot by the Roman Senator Lucius Sergius Catilina to overthrow the Roman Republic. He gathered evidence of the conspiracy and presented it to the Senate in his “Catilinarian orations.” Catilina and his conspirators were quickly brought to justice and Cicero was hailed a hero, earning the title pater patriae (father of the fatherland).

In stark contrast to Cicero, Senator Paul received little support on Capitol Hill for his investigative efforts. Nevertheless, he soldiered on and succeeded in revealing the reality of this story of the ages. I believe that Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, is one of the most important books ever written.

If there were any justice in this world, Senator Paul would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Pulitzer Prize, while Dr. Fauci and his collaborators in this true story would all be in prison. Every American who cares about our Republic should read Deception. The book shines a bright light on how easy it is for so-called scientists to endanger humanity, conceal their nefarious schemes, and appoint themselves to direct the response to the pandemic that they themselves created. Please click on the cover image below to order your copy.

