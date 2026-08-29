FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2h

Absolutely correct, John. Few realize that NATO is a retirement home for high-ranking military men. When the Warsaw Pact was abolished and the Soviet Union dissolved, NATO had no enemies left. To keep its relevance and the paychecks NATO paid out, it needed to find new enemies. Therefore, NATO expanded and continued the propaganda that Russia is still the Soviet Union. Now NATO is even expanding into Africa.

The politicians and unelected Neocons worldwide do not want peace; they will stop any peace deal at any cost. Ukraine and Russia had a deal called the Minsk agreement; however, Western actors told their puppet Zelensky not to honor it. All that had to happen for peace was to let a small area of Ukraine vote for who they wanted to be part of; these people were Russian speakers. No peace was allowed; that would stop the money machine of war and the paychecks from NATO

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Joe Bob 47's avatar
Joe Bob 47
2h

just so we are clear, the f#kers running this administration, the deep state bureaucracy and the same in europe dont give a shit about you or your children.

they dont care how many of us are killed or maimed in these useless endless wars that make them richer and keep us going at tax serfs.

I also note that many of them are draft dodging fukers and you will never find their children anywhere near the front lines.

just so we are clear

JAS

USMC 1969-1972

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