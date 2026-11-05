FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

"With Republicans gaining control of both chambers of Congress, he came into possession of an extraordinary mandate. " -- and he squandered it. That's what people need to focus on.

As stated, Trump had the ability to do something great for the American people, but he chose otherwise. We can think and hypothesize on why he didn't, but the fact is that he didn't - forcing millions of Americans to vote Blue.

In all actuality, this is the fault of the two party system: there is always a swing back and forth. Trump could've really done something and kept the Republican way -- and values for another four years -- but he INTENTIONALLY squandered that.

The truth of the matter is that this is modern politics. Gone are the ideals of democracy. America is a technocratic oligarchy as reflected by the numbers quoted above and until the great masses of Americans reject the political system and begin to take matters into their own hands, relying on themselves, their neighbors, and more, no change will occur: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/america-is-a-technocratic-oligarchy

Change will only occur when millions take responsibility to fix their lives by themselves.

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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
16m

Super Good John, love the references to Roman Virtues etc, most of these applied to america before WW II, for instance my parents, who would never consider divorce, devoted, loyal and hard working, never cheated the IRS, etc..and exceptionally accomplished, no doubt like many more.

Trump's success of winnning in 2024 clearly when to his head, hubris of the greatest kind, like Icarus he flew too close to the sun, tariffs, kidnapping a head of state, slaughtering innocents, and then wallowing in the blood of it all. Like you , Trump was a light we all wanted since 2016, now extinguish by his own narcissisum.

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