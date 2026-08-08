FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
30m

Cognitive dissonance is the best way to describe this: trusting an institution in one regard, but not in others.

Somewhat of a Stockholm’s syndrome: falling in love with your captor.

This is why I find it interesting people trust the institutions in some sciences, but not vaccines, then it’s the same institution.

We need to be brave to question everything, instead of falsely trusting: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/you-dont-feel-the-earth-moving-but

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
29m

I don't trust government. BC has over 800 fires burning of which over 50% are admitted to being human caused. I think the number is likely closer to 80%. The government blames climate change but we know that's not true. We are awaiting the water bombers. Will they come ? Who knows. https://www.castanet.net/edition/news-story--98-.htm

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