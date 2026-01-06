FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

John Leake
2hEdited

Oh, I forget, he is untouchable, as are treasonous members of Congress. The US is such a hopelessly corrupt place that our only hope is to take out foreigners in in Latin America. Now I understand!

Mark Leone
1h

Here is a list of Foreign Regime Changes Brought About By US Presidents without the Approval of Congress. Can you explain why it's not special pleading to say that now that Trump does it, it must be stopped?

1893 | Hawaii | Benjamin Harrison | US-backed overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani, leading to annexation.

1903 | Panama (from Colombia) | Theodore Roosevelt | Supported Panamanian independence to secure canal rights.

1903–1925 | Honduras | Theodore Roosevelt et al. | Multiple interventions supporting coups and regimes.

1906–1909 | Cuba | Theodore Roosevelt | Occupation and installation of a new government under the Platt Amendment.

1909–1933 | Nicaragua | William H. Taft et al. | Interventions leading to the installation of the Somoza family.

1913 | Mexico | Woodrow Wilson | Support for coup against Francisco Madero, installing Victoriano Huerta.

1915–1934 | Haiti | Woodrow Wilson | Occupation and imposition of a new constitution.

1916–1924 | Dominican Republic | Woodrow Wilson | Marine occupation and installation of US personnel in government.

1948 | Costa Rica | Harry S. Truman | Support for opposition in civil war, leading to José Figueres Ferrer’s rule.

1949 | Syria | Harry S. Truman | CIA-backed coup installing Husni al-Za'im.

1952 | Egypt | Harry S. Truman / Dwight D. Eisenhower | CIA support for the Free Officers Movement overthrowing the monarchy.

1953 | Iran | Dwight D. Eisenhower | Operation Ajax: CIA-orchestrated coup against Mohammad Mosaddegh.

1954 | Guatemala | Dwight D. Eisenhower | Operation PBSuccess: CIA-backed coup against Jacobo Árbenz.

1960–1965 | Congo | Dwight D. Eisenhower et al. | CIA involvement in the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and support for Mobutu.

1963 | South Vietnam | John F. Kennedy | Authorized coup against Ngo Dinh Diem.

1963 | Iraq | John F. Kennedy | CIA support for Ba'athist coup against Abdul Karim Qasim.

1964 | Brazil | Lyndon B. Johnson | CIA support for military coup against João Goulart.

1965 | Dominican Republic | Lyndon B. Johnson | Military intervention to prevent leftist takeover, leading to a new government.

1965 | Indonesia | Lyndon B. Johnson | CIA facilitation of anti-communist purges leading to Suharto's rise.

1970 | Cambodia | Richard Nixon | Support for coup against Norodom Sihanouk, installing Lon Nol.

1971 | Bolivia | Richard Nixon | CIA support for Hugo Banzer's coup against Juan José Torres.

1973 | Chile | Richard Nixon | CIA-backed coup against Salvador Allende, installing Augusto Pinochet.

1974–1991 | Ethiopia | Gerald Ford et al. | Support for rebels against the Derg, leading to its fall.

1975–1991 | Angola | Gerald Ford et al. | CIA support for UNITA against MPLA.

1976 | Argentina | Gerald Ford | Endorsement and CIA support for coup against Isabel Perón.

1979–1992 | Afghanistan | Jimmy Carter / Ronald Reagan | Operation Cyclone: CIA arming mujahideen, leading to regime collapse.

1981–1982 | Chad | Ronald Reagan | CIA training and support for Hissène Habré's takeover.

1981–1990 | Nicaragua | Ronald Reagan / George H.W. Bush | Support for Contras leading to Sandinista electoral defeat.

1983 | Grenada | Ronald Reagan | Operation Urgent Fury: Invasion overthrowing the Marxist government.

1989 | Panama | George H.W. Bush | Operation Just Cause: Invasion removing Manuel Noriega.

1991 | Haiti | George H.W. Bush | Initial support for coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide (later reversed).

1996–1997 | Zaire (Congo) | Bill Clinton | Support for AFDL rebels overthrowing Mobutu Sese Seko.

2000 | Yugoslavia | Bill Clinton | CIA funding for opposition leading to the ouster of Slobodan Milošević.

2003–2006 | Somalia | George W. Bush | CIA funding warlords and support for Ethiopian invasion.

2004 | Haiti | George W. Bush | Support for removal of Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

2011 | Libya | Barack Obama | NATO intervention leading to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

