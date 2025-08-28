It’s not surprising that prominent members of the cultural Left such as Minnesota Lt.-Governor Peggy Flanagan have embraced trans ideology, because such people are themselves arrested in the confused, alienated, self-absorbed, resentful, and immature mental posture of adolescence.

What does this freak think is signified by this slogan illustrated with a military combat knife? Does she understand that the prominent guard on the knife’s hilt is to prevent the hand from sliding onto the blade when it is plunged into another person’s body?

As any reasonable adult knows, adolescence is an unstable threshold between childhood and adulthood, marked by surging hormones, confusion, and a rapidly changing, unstable identity.

Growing up is the process of working through this challenging and often painful period. The best thing that adults can do is encourage adolescents not to think about themselves, but to get busy with learning, practicing sports, and doing hobbies.

Self-absorption—that is, thinking obsessively about oneself and comparing oneself to others—is synonymous with misery. Adults who support and encourage transgender fantasies are dooming adolescents to misery.

The most clever endocrinologists and surgeons in the world are not going to facilitate the suffering adolescent’s integration of mind, body, and identity. Instead, their interventions will amplify the problem with a huge amount of additional trauma, unnatural pain, and the horror of mutilation.

I thought about adolescent alienation when I read the following passage from Robert “Robin” Westman’s writings.

I am sick of my hair, I want to chop it off! I only keep it because it is pretty much my last charade of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain washed myself. I can’t cut my hair off now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported.

In other excerpts, Westman seems to express symptoms of what psychologists call “dissociation”—that is, “a mental process that involves a disconnect between thoughts, memories, emotions, and/or sense of self.”

I often notice how my body does things automatically as if by itself. I can just walk down the street and suddenly realize that I don’t even remember how I got there. It scares me but at the same time it makes me curious. Maybe people are all controlled like this, but they don’t notice it.

Adults who propagate trans ideology—and the medical doctors who administer trans procedures—should be held criminally liable for the destruction of adolescents.

