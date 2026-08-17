FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
5h

The Mullahs and the IRGC have never been rational actors interested in MAD. They’ve always held to their apocalyptic religious faith. They’ve been at war with the US and Israel since they gained control of Iran. They have never been interested in any form of peaceful coexistence. They inspired and organized the 10/7/23 attack against Israel. To pretend otherwise is simply foolish.

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Boris Legume's avatar
Boris Legume
5h

Osama died of kidney disease in late 2001.

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