A fascinating character to emerge during the Thirty Years War (1618-1648) was Albrecht von Wallenstein, Duke of Friedland (September 1583 – 25 February 1634), a Bohemian military leader and statesman who fought on the Catholic side as supreme commander of the armies of Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II. His successful military career made him one of the richest and most influential men at the time of his death by assassination.
Wallenstein built his initial fortune through the Kipper und Wipper financial crisis by participating in the debasement of coinage. He used those profits to buy estates confiscated from defeated Protestant nobles by Emperor Ferdinand II. Wallenstein organized these lands into a vast enterprise that funded a large private mercenary army.
While many criticized Wallenstein’s war profiteering and opportunism, no one accused him of lacking bravery. Early in the war, he personally led a breakthrough with his newly raised regiment of cuirassiers against Count Ernst von Mansfeld's forces at Theyn in Bohemia.
In this respect, Wallenstein contrasts with most US Presidents. The last to serve in combat was George H.W. Bush, who flew 58 combat missions as a carrier-based torpedo bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater, was shot down twice, and earned the Distinguished Service Flying Cross.
For those who are well positioned, war can be extremely profitable. Some observers who were in a position to know—such as Major General Smedley Darlington Butler (1881–1940), one of the most decorated officers in U.S. Marine Corps history— have concluded that War Is a Racket (as he characterized it in a 1935 pamphlet).
As he saw it, war’s primary purpose is to enrich powerful commercial interests while the enormous costs are borne by ordinary citizens. Butler advocated restricting military force to genuine national defense and removing the financial incentives that encourage war.
I was just reminded of Butler when I read the following essay by Ron Paul titled “Who Is Making Billions from the Iran War?” reproduced on the LewRockwell newsletter.
By Ron Paul, MD
The Ron Paul Institute
October 27, 2026
At a campaign rally over the weekend, President Trump dismissed Americans’ concerns over high oil and gas prices, claiming that it’s a small price to pay for the hundreds of billions of dollars “we” are making from these higher prices.
“We’re making a fortune,” he said. “Hundreds of billions of dollars. Trillions of dollars.”
People are paying a little bit more for gas, he explained, but it doesn’t matter because “we” are making so much money.
The question is, “Who is ‘we’?” We know it is not the American people. They are seeing wage stagnation, inflation, and more pain at the pump. An Economist/YouGov poll earlier this month found that inflation and prices are the top concern among Americans by a wide margin. And in second place were jobs and the economy.
The same poll asked Americans how they rate the state of the US economy and in first place – again by a long shot – was “poor.”
If “we” as in the American people were making hundreds of billions of dollars from the war, you would think these would not be their top two concerns.
But we understand what the President meant by “we.” He meant that part of the “private” sector directly or indirectly in bed with the government war machine. From oil companies to weapons manufacturers and everything in between, war and conflict drive up profits in well-connected corporations at the expense of the rest of us.
That is why we are in a constant state of war. Twenty years in Afghanistan and a similar length in Iraq. Endless bombing in places like Somalia. A twelve-year (and counting) proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Military bases and covert operations across the globe.
And if we find that the largest military budget in the world does not deliver enough actual weapons to win a war? Well, that’s all good too: just double military spending and accuse anyone who objects of not being patriotic!
“Private” companies with enormous political power – many of them revolving doors between government and business – “make so much money” on war, as Trump would say. Whether these wars produce US wins, loses, or stalemates, these corporations in bed with government always win. The money-printing machine makes sure the money cycles into government-favored companies, while campaign contributions are made to the politicians who support the wars.
And if you don’t support the wars? You get the Thomas Massie treatment.
Endless war produces more corporatism, where the private sector does not exist to provide goods to compete in the free market, but to serve political power and strengthen governmental control over the population. Think of it as welfare for the rich at the expense of the poor. The result is tyranny.
This is the very reason our Founders intended to make it as difficult as possible to wage war. As well-educated students of history, they understood how the concentration of war-making power in the hands of one ruler or an oligarchy would impoverish the masses and lead to a moral and financial bankruptcy. They placed war-making power in the “people’s branch” – Congress – hoping that the people would hold their representatives accountable. We have strayed very far from what they intended and if we are to survive, we must reclaim that authority and responsibility.
https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/2026-midterms-vote-gop-not-dsa
"Highlights of Trump II accomplishments:
- Cutting LEGAL immigration even more than illegal
- Border sealed
- $100K fee on H-1Bs
- Cut 90% of new H-1Bs
- Banned the PERM visa for Microsoft and other abusers
- Cut asylum entries at the border by 99%
- Net-negative migration for the first time in living memory
- Deporting 50K a month - a new record
- Rents and mortgage prices dropping in areas where ICE has raided
- 70 million Trump Accounts started
- Sued Harvard for anti-white racism, settled with Yale
- White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud has identified $250 billion in fraud
- $160 billion in recoveries and clawbacks
- Fentanyl deaths cut in HALF
- Championing school choice and parental control
- Protecting biological reality and women’s sports
- Dismantling USAID
- Lowest homicide rate since 1900
- Fewest federal employees since 1966
- Abolished DEI in government employment
- Surging and surpassing military recruitment goals
- Locked in the 2017 tax cuts
- Added no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security
- Record domestic oil and gas output
- Record new business startups
- $1.6 trillion in new manufacturing investment since 2025
- Drug prices cut
- Greenland
- Ridding Latin America of communists"
The meme: The Republicans aren't perfect, but the other side is insane...
Reality (as I see it): Republicans most definitely are not perfect...on any given day, I am absolutely frustrated, disheartened, and/or enraged by the current state of some things during this 2nd Trump administration.
Say what you will about President Trump, (whom I voted for in '16, '20 & '24), but I for one will never vote for the Democrat party again (I voted for Bill Clinton when I was 18 years old in 1996).
I agree with many policies and actions taken by Trump 2 and this administration (including most of that great list by "Yuri" above)...
My husband and his family legally immigrated to the USA from an authoritarian country (they were Christians in an Muslim-majority Arab country) in 1970 when my husband was 10 years old. And they happily did what all immigrants were expected to do at that time (they did not ask for or receive any public assistance/welfare and they assimilated). He and his family learned to read/write and speak English and they were proud to become naturalized American citizens. My husband (and I) agree that right now even legal immigration needs to be cut/curtailed.
Yes, I know that OWS was launched under Trump 1 and I am beyond disheartened and horrified about the continued presence AND EXPANSION of the inherently injurious and potentially deadly modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection bioweapons & PLATFORM under Trump 2.
But today's Dem party has welcomed communists/Marxists and Islamists/jihadists and wants open borders, to mutilate & "trans" all the kids, to replace objective truths with subjective feelings & destructive delusions, to destroy the (nuclear) family, to allow (& even encourage) abortions up to (and even AFTER) birth, and/or to mandate the inherently injurious & deadly gene "therapy" transfection bioweapons...and much more...
The other side is not only insane...many on the other side, as most here know, are actively & intentionally working towards the destruction of America and the West...The fundamental transformation of America and the Long March Through the Institutions have so far been devastatingly effective...
So I will absolutely be voting against that insanity & intentional destruction/transformation, I will absolutely be voting against the Democrat/Communist/Marxist/Islamist/Jihadist alliance, whether or not voting actually ultimately means anything in the big (Globalist NWO) scheme of things...
But why would there be SO much cheating necessary and SO much effort by the "progressive" leftists/collectivists to overrun the USA and the West with illegal aliens & "migrants" (for whom they want "amnesty" & to be able to legally vote in our elections) if voting didn't actually matter??
https://jennasside.rocks/p/dont-vote-thatll-show-em
Why the negative spin? Trump is working hard to “make America great again.” He deserves our support. The platform of the democrats and the left is simply “hate Trump.” They have no plans other than that. Well, maybe “destroy America” so globalism can take over.