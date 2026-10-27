FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
1h

https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/2026-midterms-vote-gop-not-dsa

"Highlights of Trump II accomplishments:

- Cutting LEGAL immigration even more than illegal

- Border sealed

- $100K fee on H-1Bs

- Cut 90% of new H-1Bs

- Banned the PERM visa for Microsoft and other abusers

- Cut asylum entries at the border by 99%

- Net-negative migration for the first time in living memory

- Deporting 50K a month - a new record

- Rents and mortgage prices dropping in areas where ICE has raided

- 70 million Trump Accounts started

- Sued Harvard for anti-white racism, settled with Yale

- White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud has identified $250 billion in fraud

- $160 billion in recoveries and clawbacks

- Fentanyl deaths cut in HALF

- Championing school choice and parental control

- Protecting biological reality and women’s sports

- Dismantling USAID

- Lowest homicide rate since 1900

- Fewest federal employees since 1966

- Abolished DEI in government employment

- Surging and surpassing military recruitment goals

- Locked in the 2017 tax cuts

- Added no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security

- Record domestic oil and gas output

- Record new business startups

- $1.6 trillion in new manufacturing investment since 2025

- Drug prices cut

- Greenland

- Ridding Latin America of communists"

The meme: The Republicans aren't perfect, but the other side is insane...

Reality (as I see it): Republicans most definitely are not perfect...on any given day, I am absolutely frustrated, disheartened, and/or enraged by the current state of some things during this 2nd Trump administration.

Say what you will about President Trump, (whom I voted for in '16, '20 & '24), but I for one will never vote for the Democrat party again (I voted for Bill Clinton when I was 18 years old in 1996).

I agree with many policies and actions taken by Trump 2 and this administration (including most of that great list by "Yuri" above)...

My husband and his family legally immigrated to the USA from an authoritarian country (they were Christians in an Muslim-majority Arab country) in 1970 when my husband was 10 years old.  And they happily did what all immigrants were expected to do at that time (they did not ask for or receive any public assistance/welfare and they assimilated).  He and his family learned to read/write and speak English and they were proud to become naturalized American citizens.  My husband (and I) agree that right now even legal immigration needs to be cut/curtailed.

Yes, I know that OWS was launched under Trump 1 and I am beyond disheartened and horrified about the continued presence AND EXPANSION of the inherently injurious and potentially deadly modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection bioweapons & PLATFORM under Trump 2.

But today's Dem party has welcomed communists/Marxists and Islamists/jihadists and wants open borders, to mutilate & "trans" all the kids, to replace objective truths with subjective feelings & destructive delusions, to destroy the (nuclear) family, to allow (& even encourage) abortions up to (and even AFTER) birth, and/or to mandate the inherently injurious & deadly gene "therapy" transfection bioweapons...and much more...

The other side is not only insane...many on the other side, as most here know, are actively & intentionally working towards the destruction of America and the West...The fundamental transformation of America and the Long March Through the Institutions have so far been devastatingly effective...

So I will absolutely be voting against that insanity & intentional destruction/transformation, I will absolutely be voting against the Democrat/Communist/Marxist/Islamist/Jihadist alliance, whether or not voting actually ultimately means anything in the big (Globalist NWO) scheme of things...

But why would there be SO much cheating necessary and SO much effort by the "progressive" leftists/collectivists to overrun the USA and the West with illegal aliens & "migrants" (for whom they want "amnesty" & to be able to legally vote in our elections) if voting didn't actually matter?? 

https://jennasside.rocks/p/dont-vote-thatll-show-em

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BobB's avatar
BobB
1h

Why the negative spin? Trump is working hard to “make America great again.” He deserves our support. The platform of the democrats and the left is simply “hate Trump.” They have no plans other than that. Well, maybe “destroy America” so globalism can take over.

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