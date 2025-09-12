Trump Says Kirk Shooter "In Custody"
"I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody."
President Trump just announced on Fox and Friends, “I think with a high degree of certainty, we have in him custody,” referring to the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. The President elaborated, “I think somebody close to the suspect turned him in,” and “I hope he is found guilty and gets the death penalty.”
See the episode of Fox New’s X channel.
Last night's news conference with the governor of Utah and more indicated that the death penalty would be pursued.
Charlie, being a Christian, would want us to pray for this person. Let's do that. The Lord doesn't want any souls He's created to go to waste. Let's also pray for the culture that created him.