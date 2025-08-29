FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Feed your Mind
3h

In his book "Nutrient Power", William Walsh Phd, develops an interesting theory about why such drugs could increase violent behavior. He has a database about those people, and showed that 15% of the anxious / depressives actually have too much serotonin rather than not enough. When taking an SSRI, they go into full blown serotonin syndrome and become hyper-agressive and even suicidal. They already have a high methylation of DNA, which makes them prone to high level of serotonin at the synapse. When the doctor increases the dose, it make things worse, and the individual commit su____de. This is very real and not misinformation.

Holistic Health and Education
3h

A lot of emotional issues can be hormonal as well. It’s the forgotten part of the conversation. I was treated with birth control and SSRIs as a teenager when I had horrific hormone health. SSRIs have been linked to increased prolactin levels, which exacerbated my hormone issues. By the time someone finally ran my hormone panel at age 20 (by an endocrinologist), it had exacerbated into a pituitary cyst. I stopped taking the SSRIs , worked on diet/nutrition/hormone health, my prolactin levels normalized and my overall health got better.

