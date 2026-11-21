Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly just discussed the Russell Brand trial and conviction. I applaud them for doing so, though if I were Megyn Kelly, I would focus my attention on the lack of evidence, and not my personal perceptions and beliefs.

As I noted in my earlier post on this case, we have no objective and reliable means of knowing what happened in Russell Brand’s bedroom 17 years ago. The key point is that zero evidence was presented that Brand committed a crime. All the jury was given was the denunciation of the anonymous complainant.

A few days ago, a British journalist called me to inquire about my essay. He was especially keen to know if I believe that Brand is guilty or innocent. I emphasized that I don’t know what happened in Brand’s bedroom—I only know that, per British law, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that I’d seen no evidence whatsoever of his guilt.

“Are these not elementary and longstanding principles of law?” I asked the journalist, who seemed strangely unwilling to engage in a conversation about law. Probing him further, I asked, “What do you think about the sexual assault charges against Julian Assange shortly after he enraged the US Department of Defense and CIA?”

“That case happened so long ago, I have forgotten the details,” he replied.

I reminded him that the Assange accusations were made in 2010—one year after the crime alleged to have been committed by Brand.

In the public forums of Britain and Germany, I have observed a curious substitution of vehement moralizing for actual morals. As British and German ruling elites become increasingly self-indulgent and self-serving at the expense of ordinary citizens, they have also become increasingly self-righteous and given to extravagant moralizing.

For example, all the self-righteous fulminating about the villainy of Vladmir Putin strikes me as pure psychological projection. It is the British Establishment that wishes to destroy and dominate Russia, not the other way around.

As long as Russell Brand was a beloved member of the British Establishment and an avid supporter of the Labor Party, the Establishment had no problem with his transgressive and conspicuous promiscuity. On the contrary, Brand was celebrated for his wild, crazy, and decadent persona. It was only after he left the Establishment and started criticizing it that he got into trouble.

Pondering the Russell Brand case prompted me to find a copy of Thomas Babington Macaulay’s 1830 essay, “Moore’s Life of Lord Byron.” For those unfamiliar with Macaulay (1800–1859) he was a British historian, poet, essayist, and Whig politician best known for his multi-volume The History of England and his role in shaping British colonial policy and law in India.

This key passage from “Moore’s Life of Lord Byron” is as follows:

Much has been written about those unhappy domestic occurrences which decided the fate of his life. Yet nothing ever was positively known to the public, but this—that he quarrelled with his lady, and that she refused to live with him. There have been hints in abundance, and shrugs and shakings of the head, and “Well, well, we know,” . . . But we are not aware that there is before the world, substantiated by credible, or even by tangible evidence, a single fact indicating that Lord Byron was more to blame than any other man who is on bad terms with his wife. The professional men whom Lady Byron consulted were undoubtedly of the opinion that she ought not to live with her husband. But it is to be remembered that they formed that opinion without hearing both sides. We do not say, we do not mean to insinuate that Lady Byron was in any respect to blame. We think that those who condemn her on the evidence which is now before the public are as rash as those who condemn her husband. We will not pronounce any judgment; we cannot, even in our own minds, form any judgment on a transaction which is so imperfectly known to us. It would have been well if, at the time of the separation, all those who knew as little about the matter then as we know about it now, had shown that forbearance, which, under such circumstances, is but common justice. We know no spectacle so ridiculous as the British public in one of its periodical fits of morality. In general, elopements, divorces, and family quarrels pass with little notice. We read the scandal, talk about it for a day, and forget it. But once in six or seven years, our virtue becomes outrageous. We cannot suffer the laws of religion and decency to be violated. We must make a stand against vice. We must teach libertines that the English people appreciate the importance of domestic ties. Accordingly, some unfortunate man, in no respect more depraved than hundreds whose offences have been treated with lenity, is singled out as an expiatory sacrifice. If he has children, they are to be taken from him. If he has a profession, he is to be driven from it. He is cut by the higher orders, and hissed by the lower. He is, in truth, a sort of whipping-boy, by whose vicarious agonies all the other transgressors of the same class are, it is supposed, sufficiently chastised. …. The case of Lord Byron was harder. True Jedwood justice was dealt out to him. First came the execution, then the investigation, and last of all, or rather not at all, the accusation. The public, without knowing anything whatever about the transactions in his family, flew into a violent passion with him, and proceeded to invent stories which might justify its anger. Ten or twenty different accounts of the separation, inconsistent with each other, with themselves, and with common sense, circulated at the same time. What evidence there might be for any one of these, the virtuous people who repeated them neither knew nor cared. For in fact these stories were not the causes, but the effects of the public indignation.

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