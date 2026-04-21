FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️'s avatar
Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️
2h

About damn time.

Reply
Share
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
2h

A step in the right direction. And a tacit admission?

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture