In January 2026, Vincent Munster and research fellow Claude Kwe traveled to the Republic of the Congo amid a reported monkeypox outbreak. On June 2, 2026—upon his return via the Detroit Metropolitan Airport—Munster and his colleague went through customs carrying a large black plastic case. When questioned about the case’s contents, Munster allegedly replied that it contained “diagnostics and testing equipment.” This apparently set in motion an inspection, which raised the question of whether the vessels in the case contained biological materials or samples.

In what strikes me as expression of the astonishing arrogance that is apparently endemic to the virology profession, Munster denied that the case contained biological samples. He further claimed that he had the requisite documentation of his “diagnostics and testing equipment” on his laptop, and he assured the customs officer “but you don’t need them. I do this all the time.”

In fact, the case contained 113 vials in Styrofoam coolers. Testing showed 17 vials with deactivated (noninfectious) monkeypox virus, one with chickenpox virus, and others with human DNA.

To me, this incident raises three primary questions:

1). Why did a US federal agency (NIAID) scientist, purportedly working on official agency business, feel compelled to lie to a US Department of Homeland Security (division of US Customs and Border Protection) officer about what he was transporting?

2). Why wasn’t the shipment of samples simply coordinated with the DHS?

3). Does Munster really transfer biological samples in his luggage “all the time,” or was he lying about that as well?

Federal authorities have charged Munster and his colleague with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox and making false statements to federal law enforcement. The men face up to five years in prison if convicted. The samples required proper import permits despite being deactivated.

In recent months, Vincent Munster has come under scrutiny for his participation in PREEMPT — a DARPA initiative for developing proactive strategies, purportedly to prevent the emergence and spillover of viral threats from animal reservoirs.

PREEMPT proposed various methods for advanced surveillance and ecological modeling. The most notable feature of PREEMPT was its proposal for engineering interventions like self-spreading vaccines.

In response to DARPA’s announcement of its PREEMPT project, Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance pitched his DEFUSE proposal on January 30, 2018 for manipulating bat SARS coronaviruses, including the insertion of a furin cleavage site in the spike protein—that is, precisely the feature of SARS-CoV-2 (that emerged the following year) that made the virus efficiently transmit to humans.

The proposed research partners for DEFUSE included the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the University of North Carolina’s Ralph Baric lab, Columbia University’s Ian Lipkin lab, Duke-NUS, and Vincent Munster representing NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory.

Who Is Vincent Munster?

Born in the Netherlands, Munster earned his Ph.D. in virology from Erasmus University Rotterdam in 2006. His doctoral work was supervised by Ab Osterhaus and avian influenza Gain-of -Function guru Ron Fouchier. Following in his master’s footsteps, Muster focused on the ecology, evolution, and pathogenesis of avian influenza viruses.

He remained at the Erasmus Medical Center, researching influenza pathogenicity and transmission, until 2009, when he joined NIAID as a visiting fellow, purportedly to study filoviruses (like Ebola) and henipaviruses.

In 2013, he established the Virus Ecology Unit as a tenure-track investigator. His research combines field studies in Africa (e.g., Republic of the Congo, Mali), the Caribbean, and the Middle East with high-containment (BSL-4) work at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory.

Public court filings and reports do not detail Munster’s rationale for transporting the samples, beyond stating that it was part of his work at the RML.

The harmless explanation for his behavior is that he was absolutely certain that the deactivated samples posed no risk and that he was merely trying to save time and hassle by dodging normal bureaucratic procedure. However, this rationale strikes me as expressive of the extraordinary arrogance of many virologists, who seem to regard themselves as possessing special understanding of nature and therefore a unique and elevated status.

While ordinary mortals may be subjected to a bunch of questions about goods they purchased or collected abroad, it seems that, as far as high and mighty virologists are concerned, they needn’t be questioned about what they are transporting.

IF such virologists make an error in their handling of contagious pathogens that results in a global pandemic, they may be confident — from the monumental example of SARS-CoV-2—that no one will be held accountable.

If it is indeed proven in court that Munster broke the law, I hope he will receive the maximum lawful sentence and that a salutary example will be made of him.

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