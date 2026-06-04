FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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philipat's avatar
philipat
3h

The real issue here is, IMHO, more nefarious. It's a chain of custody matter. Had they gone through the official procedures there would be a direct link to Montana and had an Mpox outbreak occurred in the US, fingers would be pointed. Doing it the unofficial way leaves no evidence of involvement?

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
3h

I don't know anything about anything but it seems if he is working at that high of a level, with that much experience, with potentially dangerous pathogens, he would have all the official paperwork done and with him and all the permissions in order. The fact that he's lying and sneaking something in screams loudly to me and makes me very nervous that it's a culture of just bringing in whatever they want to bring in because they are "superior" to the rest of us, or at least they think they are. That man knew better. What else has he and his complicit colleagues brought in? It sounds as if his job is very important and in that case he would have the permissions and paperwork and forms right there with him when he traveled. But instead he just lied and tried to Gaslight and bully customs. Very disturbing

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